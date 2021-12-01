Creative Forces Jeff and Julie Bass Coordinate the Launch of Rythmia Records

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeff Bass is a Grammy- and Oscar-winning songwriter/producer, best known for this work with rapper Eminem. Julie Bass is a writer/director who is now walking the medicine path at Rythmia LAC.

Rythmia is the world's leading medically licensed plant medicine center located in Guanacaste, Costa Rica.

The trio has joined to spearhead bringing the Bass' immense musical industry knowledge to the spiritual musical community with the aim of sharing ceremonial music and musicians with the world. Today, they celebrate the formation of Rythmia Records.

ABOUT RYTHMIA LIFE ADVANCEMENT CENTER

Rythmia Life Advancement Center is focused on incorporating plant medicine into metaphysical teachings. The results of its program are spectacular, with over 95% of its 9,000 clients reporting a life-changing miracle during their stay. Furthermore, the company is a model of diversity. Eighty-two percent of Rythmia's staff are members of a minority community and/or identify as LGBTQ+. And the company prides itself on its management team, 70% of whom are members of a minority community and/or identify as LGBTQ+. For further information and/or reservations, call (888) 443-5566 or visit https://rythmialifeadvancement.com.

Media Contact:

Bianca Facey

(203) 577-7588 (Direct)

bianca@newswire.com

www.Newswire.com

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.