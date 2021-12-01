Qix-Connect Commits to Giving Back to the Community This Holiday Season by Offering Free Home Care Sessions to Those in Need

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qix-Connect (pronounced quicks-connect) is kicking off this holiday season with a promised dedication to giving back to at-home caregivers across Northern Virginia. The company—an on-demand platform where individuals can find licensed and insured elderly and home care professionals to look after their loved ones when they need a break—is gifting free home care sessions of up to five hours each to family caregivers in need.

On-demand care professionals are an essential relief source for family caregivers, especially at this time of year with elevated job stress and the unpredictability of holiday schedules. With work, home management, and festivity preparations in full swing, Qix-Connect co-founder, Jeff Earnhart, saw an opportunity to step in and help this large and ever-growing population get the assistance they need.

Earnhart, who is helping fund the initiative with part of his salary, said, "I saw a real need to provide a release valve for the overburdened and fatigued caregivers that have every right to do what they want to do, whenever they want to do it. Autonomy for Caregivers is our mantra and something we keep front and center in everything we do. There are a lot of hard-working organizations out there that are helping folks by putting their money where their mouths are. Qix is another company that's doing the same. I want family caregivers to give us a try, and this feels like the proper way to do it."

Qix-Connect currently operates in eight counties in Northern Virginia with its innovative, trusted partner, Five Star Home Health Care. They intend to expand statewide by January 15 and nationwide by the fourth quarter of 2022. Visit their site and tell them where you could use trusted home care now:

https://qix-connect.com/location_form

ABOUT QIX-CONNECT

Qix-Connect is an online resource that connects in-home caregivers with qualified professionals in the personal care space and then gets them to the home quickly. Through Qix's booking engine, caregivers can find insured and certified professionals to assist and provide coverage for their loved ones when they tend to any emergencies, rescheduled work calls, appointments, and more. Users can schedule appointments the same day or in advance. Visit qix-connect.com to see how we can help you and give you the confidence to say yes to more.

