ConnectWise Announces Acquisition of SmileBack

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise , the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers, today announced it has acquired SmileBack , a customer experience solution provider. The acquisition will pair ConnectWise’s best-in-class IT solution provider software and services platform with the industry’s premier customer feedback system designed specifically for MSPs from SmileBack.

Designed exclusively to help MSPs gauge and improve customer experience, SmileBack’s surveying and reporting tools make feedback abundant and actionable. SmileBack provides instant feedback, allowing businesses to save time, optimize service and improve the client experience. With this feedback, businesses can immediately see data, analyze the information and take meaningful action to improve customer satisfaction, net promoter score and retention.

“With quantitative and qualitative customer insights, our IT solution provider partners can improve the efficiency of their operations, retain more customers, and go to market more effectively,” said Chris Timms, EVP of growth, ConnectWise. “The immediate visibility into customers’ perceptions is important for recognizing what businesses are doing right and where improvement is needed. The acquisition of SmileBack is a logical and natural evolution of our existing relationship, and we look forward to bringing SmileBack into the ConnectWise Asio™ Platform to help our partners achieve greater levels of success in their business.”

SmileBack’s customer experience solution helps inform and optimize business operations. After every service transaction, SmileBack puts customers one click away from one of three emojis that will unlock a world of increased customer loyalty, boosted morale and higher retention.

“ConnectWise is the clear leader in our market and we are excited about expanding our collaboration,” said Andrew Wallace, managing director, SmileBack. “Our instant surveying, data analysis and reporting capabilities complement ConnectWise’s already robust platform and will help our shared partners further improve their business operations and increase client retention through better understanding of their customer relationships.”

For nearly 40 years, ConnectWise has been committed to enabling and empowering partners to realize their vision of success.

SmileBack, which already has deep integration with ConnectWise Manage, will continue to be available for purchase as a standalone product. In addition, ConnectWise intends to immediately expand and broaden the integration of SmileBack capabilities into the new ConnectWise Asio platform.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is an IT software company that empowers Technology Solution Providers to achieve success in their As-a-Service business with intelligent software, expert services, an immersive IT community, and a vast ecosystem of integrations. The unmatched flexibility of the ConnectWise platform fuels profitable, long-term growth for our Partners. With an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform, ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with business automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities. And increase revenue using remote monitoring, security, and backup disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit ConnectWise .

PR Contact:

Jeff Tieszen, Touchdown PR

512-394-8568

connectwise@touchdownpr.com