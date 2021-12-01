Hope for Haiti Receives $500,000 Grant From the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation

NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than three months after a devastating earthquake struck Haiti, and amid continued political unrest in-country, Hope for Haiti is pleased to announce that the organization has received a $500,000 grant from the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation. Funds from the grant will be used over a one-year period to provide support and capacity-building to Hope for Haiti's earthquake relief and response efforts, including: primary healthcare services, distribution of water filtration systems, and provision of microloans.

"We are humbled by and grateful for the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation's donation, which will directly support the Haitian people," said Skyler Badenoch, Hope for Haiti CEO. "This grant empowers our team to provide quality healthcare, lifesaving clean water, and critical financial support to families and small businesses in southern Haiti as they navigate these continued challenges."

About Hope for Haiti:

With experience running poverty alleviation programs in Haiti since 1989, Hope for Haiti has emerged as one of the most trusted nonprofit organizations working to improve the quality of life for the Haitian people, particularly children, in southern Haiti. The organization's team and network of partners provide people with better access to education, healthcare, water, and economic development opportunities. Their vision for Haiti: joyful children; healthy families; thriving communities; and the resources to make it so. Hope for Haiti is a 4-star rated charity by Charity Navigator and is a participant at the Platinum Level through the GuideStar Exchange, two leading independent evaluators recognizing the organization's transparency and careful stewardship of donor resources. Hope for Haiti was also a winner in the Social Innovation category at the 2021 Classy Awards. For more information, visit www.hopeforhaiti.com .

About the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation:

International hotelier Conrad N. Hilton established the grantmaking foundation that bears his name in 1944 to help people living in poverty and experiencing disadvantage worldwide. Today, the work continues, concentrating on efforts to ensure healthy early childhood development and sustainable livelihoods for youth, support young people transitioning out of foster care, improve access to housing and support services for people experiencing homelessness, identify solutions to safe water access, and lift the work of Catholic sisters. Additionally, following selection by an independent, international jury, the Foundation annually awards the $2.5 million Conrad N. Hilton Humanitarian Prize to an organization doing extraordinary work to reduce human suffering. The Foundation is one of the world's largest, with $7.5 billion in assets. It has awarded grants to date totaling more than $2 billion, $207 million worldwide in 2020. Please visit www.hiltonfoundation.org for more information.

Contact:

Taylor Hebble

Hope for Haiti Dir. of Communications

taylor@hopeforhaiti.com

(239) 434-7183 ext. 207

