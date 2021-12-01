The Film Detective Makes the Season Merry and Bright With the Return of the 25 Days of Christmas Classics

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cinedigm, the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that The Film Detective, the classic film restoration and streaming company, is featuring the 25 Days of Christmas Classics, every night at 8 p.m. ET on The Film Detective channel.

A celebration of the beloved Christmas films of yesteryear, the 25 Days of Christmas Classics will feature a collection of acclaimed titles, including the twice Golden Globe nominated classic The Gift of Love: A Christmas Story (1983), starring Angela Lansbury, Polly Holliday, and Lee Remick; Frank Capra's Meet John Doe (1941), starring Barbara Stanwyck and Gary Cooper; and the family favorite The Great Rupert (1950), starring Jimmy Durante, Terry Moore, and Tom Drake.

Seasonal schlock will also grace the 25 Days of Christmas Classics line-up, featuring Santa Claus Conquers the Martians (1964) and Santa Claus vs. the Devil (1959) and their Cinematic Titanic (2008) and Mystery Science Theater 3000 (1993) roasts.

The grand finale will be a 24-hour marathon of holiday films on Christmas Eve, followed by a Christmas Day TV-Special celebration, featuring holiday episodes from The George Burns and Gracie Allen Show (1950-1958), Liberace's Christmas Show (1953), The Red Skelton Show (1951-1971), and more.

More merry marathons will be featured on The Film Detective this month, including a celebration of the 96th birthday of entertainment icon Dick Van Dyke with a mini-marathon of The Dick Van Dyke Show (1961-1966) on December 13. Special events will also include a week-long feature of Gertrude Berg's hit sitcom The Goldbergs (1949-1957) in honor of Hanukkah, a Frank Sinatra Birthday Marathon on December 12, and a Kings of Comedy New Year's Eve marathon, featuring the Marx Brothers, Charlie Chaplin, The Three Stooges, and more.

