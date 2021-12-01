WorkBoard Inc. Ranked Number No. 162 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WorkBoard Inc., an Enterprise Results Platform that powers the digital operating rhythm and rituals for companies around the globe, today announced it ranked No. 162 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™. This is a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. WorkBoard grew 829% from 2017 to 2020.



WorkBoard’s CEO and co-founder, Deidre Paknad, credits the company’s 829% revenue growth to WorkBoard’s ability to meet customers' urgent need to align, measure, and drive transformative strategies cohesively across a widely distributed workforce.

"Leaders face a trifecta of challenges now: To transform business models, adapt to rapid market changes, and purposefully engage distributed team members. It’s impractical to iterate rapidly on strategy and engage the organization in its achievement using pre-pandemic methods and tactics," said Paknad. "WorkBoard's proven solution provides a digital operating rhythm and rituals to align OKRs, simplify business reviews and scorecards, focus weeklies on outcomes, and leverage analytics at a time when virtually every company must accelerate the rhythm of business and operate as a digital enterprise."

“We are thrilled to be recognized for fast year-over-year growth, particularly since half of our sales each year comes from existing customers adopting WorkBoard more widely across their organizations,” said WorkBoard Chief Revenue Officer, Abbie McBride. “It is a privilege to help high-growth companies like Zendesk, Zuora, Toast, Guild and others sustain their growth speed at increasing scale, and enable high-scale customers like Walmart, 3M, Ford, IBM, AstraZeneca and others to increase their agility and speed.”

“Each year the Technology Fast 500™ shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception,” remarked Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent, transform, and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success.”

“The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500™ is more important than ever,” commented Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte’s audit & assurance practice. “These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology.”

Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About WorkBoard

WorkBoard’s Enterprise Results Platform powers the digital operating rhythm and rituals for companies around the globe, providing organization-wide clarity, alignment, and insights for growth. AstraZeneca, Ford, Humana, Microsoft, Walmart, Zendesk and many others rely on WorkBoard’s platform, playbook, and expertise to accelerate results by aligning OKRs, simplifying business reviews and scorecards, focusing weeklies on outcomes, and leveraging analytics. More than 10,000 people are certified in WorkBoard’s OKR coaching and Outcome Mindset Methodology which enables their organizations to quickly gain the agility OKRs can provide.

Based in Silicon Valley and founded in 2013, WorkBoard investors include Andreessen Horowitz, SoftBank, GGV Capital and Workday Ventures, M12 (Microsoft), Intel Capital, Silicon Valley Bank, and Capital One. Learn more at www.workboard.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

