Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton for More Information

BOSTON, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DNA) for potential securities law violations.



What is this all about?

On October 6, 2021, short seller Scorpion Capital released a report alleging that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings is a “colossal scam.” The 175-page report alleges that Ginkgo Bioworks’ business model is a “shell game,” and that the company is highly dependent on related party transaction revenues. The report charges that the company is a “Frankenstein mash-up of the worst frauds of the last 20 years.”

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings went public via a deSPAC transaction with blank check company Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corporation in September 2021.

Shares in Ginkgo Bioworks fell more than 20% on October 6 after publication of the report.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. stock between May 11, 2021 and October 5, 2021 is potentially eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is January 18, 2022. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

