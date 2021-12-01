Alliant Credit Union Strengthens Leadership Team With New Chief People Officer

CHICAGO, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliant, a nationwide digital credit union and one of the largest "challenger banks," announced Diane Hughes as its new chief people officer.

"We are thrilled Diane is joining Alliant and our talent-focused culture. She is a talented and accomplished people leader with experience across multiple HR disciplines," said Dennis Devine, president and CEO of Alliant. "As chief people officer, Diane will partner with leaders across Alliant to create an exceptional workplace experience for all Alliant team members."

Hughes joins Alliant from Northern Trust, where she most recently served as chief talent officer, and has extensive experience in talent acquisition, workforce analytics, learning and development, talent management and workforce planning.

"I am excited to join Alliant and its employee-friendly culture," Hughes said. "Alliant has been a Great Place to Work-certified company for six years in a row for a reason. I look forward to collaborating with other leaders and empowering teams to deliver the best experience for our employees and members."

Alliant employs more than 650 people and has won several accolades, including the 2021 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award, BuiltIn's Best Places to Work in Chicago 2021, CNBC's Best Credit Unions and Newsweek's Best Banks 2021.

About Alliant Credit Union

Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant Credit Union is one of the 10 largest credit unions in the U.S. with more than 620,000 members nationwide and about $15 billion in assets. As a digital credit union, Alliant's mission is to provide members consistently superior financial value while simplifying and enabling how people save, borrow and pay. Find out more at alliantcreditunion.org. Insured by NCUA. Equal housing opportunity lender.

