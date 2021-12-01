APLA Health Announces Production On “Commitment To Life,” A Feature-Length Documentary on the Fight Against HIV/AIDS in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APLA Health announced today, World AIDS Day 2021, that it is currently in production on COMMITMENT TO LIFE, a feature-length documentary about the true story of the fight against HIV/AIDS in Los Angeles—and how an intrepid group of people living with HIV/AIDS, doctors, movie stars, studio moguls and activists changed the course of the epidemic.

COMMITMENT TO LIFE documents this incredible drama—Rock Hudson and Eazy-E, Elizabeth Taylor and David Geffen, the Red Ribbon and “Philadelphia," ACT UP and APLA—through the stories of those who lived through it. Using first-person interviews, rare archival and activist footage, and scenes from star-studded Hollywood fundraisers, COMMITMENT TO LIFE resurrects one of the epidemic’s most compelling histories—in order that we never repeat it.

“There is intentional symbolism in announcing this important project on World AIDS Day in the year in which we also commemorated the 40th Anniversary of the AIDS Epidemic. It is critical to capture and reflect on the oral histories of our surviving elders so their heroic stories and the memories of those they loved may be shared far and wide,” said Craig E. Thompson, CEO of APLA Health. “Hopefully those who are too young to have experienced this part our our history will be moved by the important lessons this film will brings to life and inspired to continue in our efforts to end the HIV epidemic once and for all."

"As a filmmaker, I have told stories about the LGBTQ+ community through the lives of some of its trailblazers. But no story has the epic sweep, heart wrenching drama, and galvanizing emotion as that of the AIDS crisis in Los Angeles. It’s a story that has yet to be fully told, and it’s a film that demanded to be made. Commitment to Life is that film," said director Jeffrey Schwarz.

COMMITMENT TO LIFE is produced by APLA Health and Automat Pictures, directed by Jeffrey Schwarz. The film is executive produced by Ron Sylvester and Aimée Flaherty is the Producer. The documentary will premiere in 2022.

More information about COMMITMENT TO LIFE can be found here: http://commitmenttolife.com/

The trailer for COMMITMENT TO LIFE can be found here: https://youtu.be/KCmc97BAjkw

An interview with the Director of COMMITMENT TO LIFE, Jeffrey Schwarz, can be found here: https://youtu.be/AID6TLCXx7E

About Automat Pictures: Automat Pictures is a Los Angeles-based production company that specializes in the creation of documentary feature films, original long-form programming, and creative content. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey Schwarz, the company has established itself as a leading provider of non-fiction entertainment for the theatrical, home entertainment, streaming and broadcast markets.

About APLA Health: APLA Health’s mission is to achieve healthcare equity and promote well-being for the LGBTQ+ and other underserved communities and people living with and affected by HIV. We remain committed to ending the AIDS epidemic in our lifetime. We are a nonprofit, federally qualified health center serving more than 18,000 people annually. We provide 20 different services at 16 locations throughout Los Angeles County, including: medical, dental, behavioral health and HIV specialty care; PrEP counseling and management; health education and HIV prevention; and STD screening and treatment. For people living with HIV, we offer housing support; benefits counseling; home healthcare; and the Vance North Necessities of Life Program food pantries; among several other critically needed services. Additionally, we are leaders in advocating for policy and legislation that positively impacts the LGBTQ+ and HIV communities and conduct community-based research on issues affecting the communities we serve. Its signature fundraising event, AIDS Walk Los Angeles, has drawn hundreds of thousands of supporters to walk, and millions more to donate, raising more than $91 million to combat HIV and AIDS since 1985. For more information on APLA Health visit https://aplahealth.org/

