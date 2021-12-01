Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade IHSR High Temperature Inductor Delivers Ultra Low DCR, High Current Filtering in 2525 Case Size for Multi-Phase Power Supplies

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today introduced a new AEC-Q200 qualified IHSR high temperature inductor in the 7.4 mm by 6.6 mm by 3.0 mm 2525 case size. Designed for multi-phase, high current power supplies and filters in automotive under the hood and ADAS applications, the Vishay Dale IHSR-2525CZ-5A offers a 50 % reduction in DCR over typical power inductors and excellent temperature stability for inductance and saturation compared to ferrite solutions.



The Automotive Grade inductor released today is optimized for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 10 MHz and high current filtering applications up to the SRF of the inductor. With its high operating temperature up to +155 °C, the device is designed for filtering and DC/DC conversion in engine and transmission control units, ADAS microprocessors, and entertainment / navigation systems, in addition to noise suppression for motors, windshield wipers, power mirrors and seats, and heating and ventilation blowers.

The IHSR-2525CZ-5A’s low typical DCR of 0.38 mΩ and inductance of 0.056 µH allow for higher current density than competing technologies, while its 3 mm profile enables slimmer end products. Packaged in a 100 % lead (Pb)-free shielded, composite construction that reduces buzz noise to ultra low levels, the inductor offers high resistance to thermal shock, moisture, and mechanical shock, and handles high transient current spikes without saturation. The device is RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Device Specification Table:

Case size 2525 Inductance (µH) 0.056 to 0.100 DCR typ. (mΩ) 0.38 to 0.97 DCR max. (mΩ) 0.40 to 1.02 Heat rating current (A) 46 to 58(¹) Saturation current (A) 31 to 45(²) / 46 to 64(³) SRF (MHz) 186 to 535

(1) DC current (A) that will cause an approximate ΔT of 40 °C

(2) DC current (A) that will cause L 0 to drop approximately 20 %

(3) DC current (A) that will cause L 0 to drop approximately 30 %

Samples and production quantities of the IHSR-2525CZ-5A are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Link to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34579 (IHSR-2525CZ-5A)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157720246411855

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com