ALSTOM SA : Alstom to transfer Bombardier Transportation’s contribution to the V300 ZEFIRO very high-speed train to Hitachi Rail

Alstom to transfer Bombardier Transportation’s contribution to the V300 ZEFIRO very high-speed train to Hitachi Rail

Completion of Alstom’s divestments obligations as required by the European Commission in relation to the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation

1 December 2021 – Alstom announced today that it has agreed to transfer business activities related to Bombardier Transportation’s contribution to the V300 ZEFIRO very high-speed train to Hitachi Rail. The transaction is part of Alstom’s commitments to the European Commission in relation to Alstom’s acquisition of Bombardier Transportation with reference to the V300 ZEFIRO. Alstom today finally discharged its divestment obligations as required by the Commission’s clearance decision.

Alstom will continue to honor its obligations under the existing orders for Rolling Stock from Trenitalia and ILSA to ensure a seamless transition.

For Hitachi Rail, the transaction consolidates the company’s commitment to the very high-speed rail market, especially Italy’s Frecciarossa 1000, and reinforces the strength of the company’s Service and Maintenance capabilities.

The transaction will comply with all applicable social processes and consultations with employee representative bodies and is subject to regulatory approvals. Closing of the transaction is expected in the first semester of 2022.





