StacheStrong Raises $340,000 for the Ivy Brain Tumor Center’s Innovative Phase 0 Clinical Trial of Sonodynamic Therapy for Patients with Glioblastoma

VESTAL, NY, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StacheStrong, a non-profit devoted to raising funds and awareness for brain cancer research, and Barrow Neurological Foundation, announced they raised $340,000 for the Ivy Brain Tumor Center at Barrow Neurological Institute. The funds will go towards the Ivy Center’s first-in-human Phase 0/1 clinical trial of sonodynamic therapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma multiforme and recurrent high-grade gliomas.

The published results of sonodynamic therapy (SDT) found that SDT rapidly leads to targeted oxidative stress and cell death in human glioblastoma tissue. SDT was well-tolerated in all patients. This novel drug-device combination has the potential to become a new treatment modality for patients with brain cancer.

“Our mission is to radically change the course for patients diagnosed with brain cancer by investing in the most promising clinical trials and the best research,” said Colin Gerner, president and co-founder of StacheStrong. “That’s why after meeting with Dr. Sanai and learning about the robust clinical trials program at the Ivy Brain Tumor Center, I knew this partnership was worthwhile.”

During the month of November, StacheStrong made a $150,000 donation to the Ivy Brain Tumor Center and kick-started a movement challenging individuals and businesses to join the fight against brain cancer and fund research by also making a donation. This resulted in an additional $190,000 raised.

“We’re very grateful to StacheStrong for their support of the Ivy Brain Tumor Center and for their unwavering commitment to fund brain cancer research,” said Nader Sanai, MD, director of the Ivy Brain Tumor Center and director of neurosurgical oncology at Barrow Neurological Institute. “The Ivy Center’s Phase 0 clinical trials program is uniquely positioned to rapidly evaluate new experimental therapies, a crucial approach to take to help find a cure for brain cancer.”

In 2017 StacheStrong was founded by the Gerner family in honor of their brother and son, GJ Gerner, who lived with GBM for 25 months. StacheStrong has since raised over $1.75 million to fund brain cancer research.

About StacheStrong

StacheStrong is a 501(c)3 non-profit devoted to raising funds and awareness for brain cancer research. Defeating brain cancer and improving the quality of patients’ lives is our daily focus. StacheStrong has become a beacon of hope for countless individuals and families afflicted by this disease and we serve as an ardent advocate for all those impacted by brain cancer. StacheStrong has raised over $1,750,000 and funded 13 clinical trials/research grants. Net proceeds raised go towards brain cancer research initiatives and together we will change the script on brain cancer.

About Ivy Brain Tumor Center

Ivy Brain Tumor Center at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, AZ is a non-profit translational research program that employs a bold, early-phase clinical trials strategy to identify new treatments for aggressive brain tumors, including glioblastoma. The Ivy Center’s Phase 0 clinical trials program is the largest of its kind in the world and enables personalized care in a fraction of the time and cost associated with traditional drug development. Unlike conventional clinical trials focusing on single drugs, its accelerated trials program tests therapeutic combinations matched to individual patients. Learn more at IvyBrainTumorCenter.org. Follow the Ivy Brain Tumor Center on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

