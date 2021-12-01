Cedarmont Capital Corp. Announces Voting Results of its Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cedarmont Capital Corp. (the “Company” or “Cedarmont”) (TSXV:CCCA.P), a capital pool company pursuant to policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”), is pleased to announce the voting results of its special meeting of shareholders held on November 29, 2021 (the “Meeting”), as set out in the Company’s management information circular dated October 25, 2021 delivered in ‎connection with the Meeting (the “Circular”)‎.



As previously announced, the Company entered into a definitive business combination agreement (the “Definitive Agreement”) with Shiny Bud Inc. (“Shiny Bud”) and Mihi Inc. (“Mihi”) dated September 22, 2021, to complete a ‎proposed business combination (the “Transaction”), upon completion of which the resulting issuer (the “Resulting Issuer”) ‎will carry on the business of Shiny Bud and Mihi. Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, the Company agreed to ‎call the Meeting to seek shareholder approval of the matters set out in the Circular, which was ‎necessary in order for the Company to be able to satisfy certain conditions to the completion of the ‎Transaction.‎

Shareholders approved all of the matters set out in the Circular, including (i) the election of the Resulting Issuer board of directors to hold office following completion of the Transaction, (ii) the appointment of BDO Canada LLP as auditor of the Company following completion of the Transaction, and (iii) the approval of a new long-term omnibus incentive plan effective upon completion of the Transaction. The total number of shares represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 3,395,000, representing 26.1% ‎of the total issued and outstanding shares in the capital of the Company, all of whom voted in favour of the matters set out in the Circular.

For further information:

Cedarmont Capital Corp.

Jaimie Grossman

Chief Executive Officer

416-369-5265

jaimie.grossman@gmail.com

