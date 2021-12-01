NATIONAL JUNETEENTH MUSEUM TO HOST INFORMATIONAL RECEPTION FOR LEADERS AND STAKEHOLDERS

Fort Worth, TX, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Unlimited, Inc. announces that the developers and organizers of the National Juneteenth Museum will host a private reception for a select group of civic, business, political and community leaders. The invitation-only event will highlight the multi-faceted components of the mixed-use development and feature commentary from leading public figures and influential stakeholders.

WHAT: Development & Project Overview

WHO: Museum organizers with civic, community, cultural, corporate and political leaders.

Speakers include:

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker

Fort Worth City Councilmember Chris Nettles

Ms. Opal Lee (the Grandmother of Juneteenth)

WHEN: Thursday, December 2nd | 3p.m. CST

WHERE: ELLA MAE GRATTS SHAMBLEE LIBRARY

1062 Evans Avenue

Fort Worth, Texas 76104

WHY: Since the 1800’s, Fort Worth’s Historic Southside neighborhood has been a bastion of Black culture in the city. The neighborhood was once home to a viable and vibrant African-American ecosystem which counted Texas’ first Black millionaire, William Madison “Gooseneck Bill” McDonald, among its original and foundational residents.

Like similar neighborhoods throughout the United States, time, neglect and sprawl have negatively impacted the area. The 76104 zip-code, which is where the National Juneteenth Museum is being erected, is home to Texas’ shortest life-expectancy rate.

The National Juneteenth Museum is part of a larger mixed-use development designed to catalyze population growth and infuse dynamic economic activity in the area, while simultaneously honoring the neighborhood’s rich history and cultural footprint. Event attendees will discover how the National Juneteenth Museum will impact the district, city, state and nation, and how developers intend to promote commerce, collaboration and culture.