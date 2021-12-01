Orlando Magic Announces Florida Blue as a Champions of the Community Partner

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Orlando Magic announces Florida Blue as the Official Health Insurance Provider of the Orlando Magic and one of the team's seven "Champions of the Community" (COTC) partners. Florida Blue becomes the first exclusive team partner in the health insurance category. The team's COTC partnership represent a unique tier of brands with a shared commitment to the Central Florida community. The Magic and Florida Blue will continue their collaboration to positively impact and make a difference in Orlando through a variety of programs, sponsorships and support of initiatives benefiting the underserved community.

"The Orlando Magic are thrilled to elevate its longstanding partnership with Florida Blue," said Magic CEO Alex Martins. "As a partner for more than 20 years, we have an already established relationship along with a shared commitment to the community we serve. We look forward to growing our efforts further and seeing our partnership flourish through our work for the community."

As part of the partnership, the two will continue to collaborate on the Block Out Hunger food security program, benefiting Second Harvest Food Bank and the ongoing recognition of social justice leaders through the Magic Diversity Game Changers presented by Florida Blue. In addition, Florida Blue will gain stronger visibility to showcase its health insurance offerings by enhancing its presence with digital and social media activations, including in-game interactive contests and baseline apron signage around the court (see link to image). Florida Blue is also the team's first baseline apron partner, a new asset the NBA added this season. As a COTC partner, Florida Blue's category exclusivity extends through all Amway Center events and will provide the brand with marketing assets during all events.

"Our mission is to help people and communities achieve better health, and we've proudly partnered with the Orlando Magic for more than two decades on programs to support those efforts," said Florida Blue Market President Tony Jenkins. "Through our enhanced partnership we can drive greater change throughout Central Florida on key drivers of health like hunger, food insecurity and racial injustice."

Through this enhanced partnership, Florida Blue adds multi-property rights by becoming the Official Health Insurance Provider of the Magic's other entities - the Orlando Solar Bears (ECHL) and Magic Gaming (NBA2K League), while also extending their Lakeland Magic (NBA G-League) partnership.

Media Contact: Trish Wingerson, Orlando Magic PR, twingerson@orlandomagic.com

Related Images











Image 1: Florida Blue becomes Champion of the Community partner for the Orlando Magic





Florida Blue will gain stronger visibility to showcase its health insurance offerings by enhancing its presence with digital and social media activations, including in-game interactive contests and baseline apron signage around the court (pictured)









