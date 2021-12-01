Schneider honored for leading in sustainability for the 12th consecutive year

Green Bay, Wisconsin, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of transportation, intermodal and logistics services, is pleased to announce the company received a 2021 SmartWay Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Making this the 12th consecutive year Schneider has been honored for its commitment to sustainability.

The SmartWay Excellence Award is EPA’s highest recognition for proven leadership in freight supply chain energy and environmental performance.

“This award demonstrates the progress Schneider has made as a leader in sustainability and innovation,” said Schneider Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Rob Reich. “We strive to deliver the most energy-efficient and environmentally conscious solutions, not just achieve our sustainability goals, but also play a role in being supportive of our customer’s environmental commitments.”

Schneider was among the first to join the SmartWay Partner program as a charter member. The company continuously proves its commitment to going green in many ways, including the deployment of 50 battery-electric trucks (BEV) as part of the carrier’s plan to reduce greenhouse emissions, which will make the organization one of the largest battery-electric truck fleets in North America. The scaling of zero-emission vehicles is a key component of Schneider’s goal to double our intermodal business by 2030, reduce carbon emissions by 7.5% per mile by 2025 and by 60% per mile by 2035.

SmartWay also recognized Schneider this year with a 2021 High Performer Acknowledgment as a SmartWay Multimodal Carrier, as both a SmartWay Tanker and Truckload/Dry Van Truck Carrier fleet in the Carbon recognition category.

EPA recognized all SmartWay Excellence Award winners during a virtual awards ceremony. Learn more about Schneider’s sustainability efforts.

