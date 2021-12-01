BIOBRIDGES’ RAPID GROWTH PROMPTS TRANSITION TO LARGER HEADQUARTERS IN GREATER BOSTON

WALTHAM, MA., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioBridges, a clinical development professional services company for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies, today announced it is relocating to 230 CityPoint to accommodate its rapid growth and further leverage the area’s diverse talent pool.

As the demand for integrated services in the life sciences sector continues to rise, BioBridges plans to welcome a new group of qualified employees to its new east headquarters. The new hires will focus on BioBridge’s medical device start-up, pre-clinical practice start-up and Madison Miles interim healthcare leadership division.

BioBridges will be moving from its current location in Wellesley, Massachusetts to its new nearly 8,000 sq. ft. office centrally positioned within the CityPoint district in Waltham, one of Boston’s largest urban edge submarkets. The sought-after area is popular with leading and emerging companies in life sciences, biotech and tech.

“Relocating our east headquarters to a larger space within a flourishing tech hub was a necessary step to continue to meet client demand and further strengthen our business growth strategy,” said Jeff Souza, President of BioBridges. “The new location enhances the culture we have built, which is essential to continue attracting the top talent for the ever-changing, dynamic needs of clinical development in the biotech industry.”

The space features floor-to-ceiling glass walls and conference rooms providing maximum natural light to employees throughout the office. The building also offers BioBridge’s employees convenient amenities including a fitness center, daycare, and full-service café, with walking distance to restaurants and hotels. Tenants of 230 CityPoint have easy access to ample parking spaces and travel routes with Route 128 in close proximity.

In addition to Waltham, BioBridges has locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, San Francisco and San Diego.

About BioBridges

BioBridges provides clinical development services to emerging and established pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device companies. Since our inception in 2005, we have designed and built our proprietary and scalable Career Portfolio® Management model, which engages our professionals to meet the specialized needs of our clients’ clinical programs. This model has stood the test of time in our work with over 500 companies since our founding in Cambridge, MA. Today, we serve a national base of clients around the U.S. with our highly skilled professionals as we collaborate with our clients to advance science and produce therapies for patients who need them. For more information, visit www.biobridges.com