America’s Car-Mart Opens New Dealership in Norman, Oklahoma

Rogers, Arkansas, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) (the “Company”) opened its 153rd dealership in Norman, Oklahoma on November 29, 2021. The Norman dealership will be the Company’s 30th dealership in Oklahoma and the second new dealership opening in fiscal year 2022. The dealership will be managed by Jesse Cloud.



“Norman is a great market in Oklahoma, and we’re excited to present the Car-Mart experience to customers in the area. Our goal is to be a valuable part of the community and make car-shopping easy and pain-free,” said Jeff Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer. “And, as we have done for over 40 years, we are committed to providing quality, used vehicles, as well as flexible financing and exceptional service after the sale.”

“I’m excited about coming to the Norman community, and we’re excited for our customers,” said Mr. Cloud, general manager. “We’re here to help customers every day and deliver on our company’s mission, vision and values. We are here to help our customers be successful in good times and bad - we will go above and beyond to keep them on the road.”

This new dealership will host a Grand Opening on Friday, December 17, 2021; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, December 18, 2021; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Customers can shop Car-Mart’s wide selection of used vehicles and enjoy a day of fun, games and prizes. The community is invited to attend the grand opening festivities.

Car-Mart of Norman is located at 524 North Interstate Drive, Norman; the hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The dealership is closed on Sundays. Customers can also shop online at Car-Mart.com , and begin the financing approval process with Car-Mart’s online application at Car-Mart.com/getapproved .

Car-Mart is celebrating its 40th year in business this year and was recently named to the 2021 list of America’s Best Small Companies by Forbes magazine. Additionally, the company adopted its new tagline, “Keeping You on the Road” last October and has sold over 700,000 vehicles since fiscal year 2000.

About America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart operates automotive dealerships in twelve states and is one of the largest publicly held automotive retailers in the United States focused exclusively on the “Integrated Auto Sales and Finance” segment of the used car market. The Company specializes in the sale of quality, pre-owned vehicles, and features flexible used car financing options for customers with bad credit, no credit, repossessions or even past bankruptcy and emphasizes superior customer service and the building of strong personal relationships with its customers. The Company operates its dealerships primarily in smaller cities throughout the South-Central United States selling quality used vehicles and providing financing for substantially all of its customers. For more information about America’s Car-Mart, including investor presentations, please visit our website at www.car-mart.com.