Sun Communities, Inc. Announces Dates for Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Southfield, MI, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) (the “Company”), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing (“MH”) communities, recreational vehicle (“RV”) resorts and marinas, today announced the dates for its fourth quarter 2021 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its fourth quarter operating results on Monday, February 21, 2022, after markets close. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. ET.

To Participate in the Conference Call:

Dial in at least 5 minutes prior to start time.

U.S. and Canada: 877-407-9039

International: 201-689-8470

The conference call will also be available live on Sun Communities’ website www.suncommunities.com.

Conference Call Replay:

U.S. and Canada: 844-512-2921 or 412-317-6671

Passcode: 13725426

The replay will be accessible through March 8, 2022.

About Sun Communities, Inc.

Sun Communities, Inc. is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2021, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 584 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 155,900 developed sites and nearly 44,900 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 38 states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

For Further Information at the Company:

Karen J. Dearing

Chief Financial Officer

(248) 208-2500

www.suncommunities.com