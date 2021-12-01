Bonduelle - Statement of repurchase of shares

Statement of repurchase of shares
Aggretated presentation by day and by trading venue
|Issuer's name
|Legal Entity Identifier (LEI)
|Date of the execution of the transaction
|International Securities Identification Numbers
(ISIN Code)
|Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)
|Weighted average price per day
|Trading venue
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|19/11/2021
|FR0000063935
|3 666
|22,3515
|Euronext
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|18/11/2021
|FR0000063935
|1 212
|22,5
|Euronext
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|17/11/2021
|FR0000063935
|2 352
|22,3519
|Euronext
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|16/11/2021
|FR0000063935
|2 218
|22,4235
|Euronext
|BONDUELLE
|969500QVHHN3NNVYRE94
|15/11/2021
|FR0000063935
|3 320
|22,3621
|Euronext
Attachment