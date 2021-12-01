Bonduelle - Statement of repurchase of shares

| Source: BONDUELLE BONDUELLE

Villeneuve D Ascq Cedex, FRANCE

Statement of repurchase of shares

Aggretated presentation by day and by trading venue

Issuer's nameLegal Entity Identifier (LEI)Date of the execution of the transactionInternational Securities Identification Numbers
(ISIN Code)		Aggregated volume per day (number of shares)Weighted average price per dayTrading venue
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9419/11/2021FR00000639353 66622,3515Euronext
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9418/11/2021FR00000639351 21222,5Euronext
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9417/11/2021FR00000639352 35222,3519Euronext
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9416/11/2021FR00000639352 21822,4235Euronext
BONDUELLE969500QVHHN3NNVYRE9415/11/2021FR00000639353 32022,3621Euronext

Attachment


Attachments

20211201 - Bonduelle - Statement of repurchase of shares - short version.docx