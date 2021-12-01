EarlyBirds Explains How to Develop an Actionable Plan to Achieve Net Zero Targets

Forde, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an Australian company that operates a business to business (B2B) platform that offers a way for innovators, early adopters, and subject matter experts (SMEs) to come together and collaborate to hasten technology advancement, explains how organisations can develop an actionable plan to achieve their Net Zero targets. Net Zero means a balance has been achieved between the quantity of greenhouse gases being created and the quantity that is being eliminated from the atmosphere with the result that there is a net zero increase in greenhouse gases. It is important to note that achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions is harder to achieve than net zero carbon dioxide emissions because some sources of non-carbon dioxide emissions, such as nitrous oxide and methane from agriculture, are harder to reduce. This means increasing their targets in reduced carbon dioxide emissions to make up for those gases that cannot be reduced.

Attaining Net Zero targets is one of the initiatives to combat global warming, which scientists believe can result into drastic changes in the weather, more frequent storms and heat waves, and rising sea levels that can lead to flooding. It is believed that global warming or climate change has reached a tipping point such that both public and private sector businesses are beginning to feel its negative effects. In fact, more than 80 percent of executives are concerned, according to the 2021 Climate Check report. Extreme changes in the weather, including more hurricanes, droughts, and even wildfires are disrupting business operations, severely affecting supply chains and giving rise to labour problems, shortages in resources, and increasing insurance costs. Furthermore, businesses that fail to focus on environmental sustainability suffer a hit in their reputation with a resulting decrease in sales and profits.

Organisations throughout the world are taking action in decarbonising their products. Many companies are taking part in science-based ways of achieving a low carbon economy. Big companies, such as Kellogg, AB InBev, McDonald’s, Wal-Mart, and Target have expressed their willingness to participate in this endeavour and are expected to have a significant impact because they will not just focus on the reduction of emissions from their own business operations but also on the emissions generated by their suppliers. Examples of decarbonisation efforts include the search for ways to avoid the use of fossil fuels in vehicles and in buildings, and instead relying on solar power, biogas, and other renewable energy sources. Businesses can also choose to focus on using zero or near-zero emission vehicles.

Each business or organisation will have unique challenges and will require certain innovations in achieving their Net Zero targets. EarlyBirds can help businesses in finding those innovators and their technological innovations that may be applicable in attaining their Net Zero targets. By registering on the EarlyBirds platform, businesses can look for an innovation that they believe they can use and then engage directly with the innovator. SMEs may also be consulted to help in establishing the details of using the innovation in developing an actionable plan for Net Zero targets.

EarlyBirds can help in creating an actionable plan for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to attain Net Zero targets. The EarlyBirds platform can play a key role in accelerating the development of this plan in organisations through the discovery of new technologies and innovations. The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem serves as a B2B platform where businesses can find developers or innovators for technologies that can reduce carbon emissions to help them attain their Net Zero goal. Meanwhile, the SMEs in the EarlyBirds platform take on the role of consultants to guide the organisations and innovators.

The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem is made of two main components. One is the Explorer program that is designed to speed up innovation for the whole organisation as a service. It has several features, such as: regular webinars to help stimulate innovation in the organisation; a nominated SME for the business; a platform enterprise license; a focus on certain innovations; and quarterly and monthly innovation days. The other component is the Challenger program, which is for those who want to focus on one specific problem for the organisation, such as a certain way of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

People who would like to learn more as to how the Early Birds Marketplace can help businesses in achieving their Net Zero goals can visit the EarlyBirds website at earlybirds.io.

