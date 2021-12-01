Ultimus LeverPoint Procures Top Awards at Industry Ceremony, Accepting Two Prestigious Awards in One Night

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions, a leading, tech-enabled private fund administrator, is honored to announce that it received two industry renowned awards at the 2021 Global Custodian Industry Leaders Awards dinner held in New York recently.



The awards ceremony recognizes achievements of service providers in the fund administration industry whose quality of services provided to their clients excel beyond their peers in areas such as client service, technology, reporting, onboarding, compliance and others. In the private fund category, Ultimus LeverPoint received the Private Equity Fund Administrator of the Year and Technology awards. Frank Anduiza, EVP, Head of Private Fund Sales, attended the awards dinner and was honored to accept the awards on behalf of Ultimus LeverPoint.

The awards are based in part on the results of Global Custodian’s 2021 Private Equity Fund Administration Survey, which was independently administered earlier this year by the publication seeking input directly from private fund managers. In the survey results, Ultimus LeverPoint significantly outpaced industry averages in all nine applicable fund servicing categories, reflecting a resounding confirmation from private fund clients of the firm’s client centric service model and commitment to excellence.

As a result of its survey performance, Ultimus LeverPoint also received two prominent accreditations from Global Custodian: Category Outperformer, indicating that the firm’s score in one or more categories was higher than the average score for all providers in those categories, and Global Outperformer, which signifies that the firm’s overall score exceeds the overall average score of all survey participants.

Highlights of the 2021 survey results include the following:

Ultimus LeverPoint’s overall average score of 6.76 significantly exceeded the industry average overall score of 5.70.

The firm’s individual scores outperformed industry average scores in all 9 applicable categories surveyed.

The firm received a resounding 6.83 in Client Service, well above the industry average of 5.76.

The firm received its highest scores in the Client Service, Geographical Coverage, Reporting to LPs and Capital Drawdowns & Distributions categories.

Ultimus CEO Gary Tenkman says, “Our industry-leading range of services for private equity managers shows our commitment to providing customizable and beneficial solutions. We’re dedicated to investing in leading-edge technology, top industry talent, as well as custom tailoring our services. By putting forth persistent efforts and investments into our technology, we continue to evolve and enhance client experiences, as well as bring new efficiencies to our own operation. We continue to improve the transparency and quality of information our clients and their investors.”

Wishing to acknowledge clients and Ultimus LeverPoint associates alike, Tenkman continued, “I’m grateful to our clients for their confidence in us and the partnership with us. I’m also beyond proud of our teams for the hard work they put in daily to support our clients, and winning these awards is a direct reflection of that unwavering dedication.”

This is the first year Ultimus LeverPoint private equity clients participated in the independently administered survey. Ultimately the firm ranked as the top provider with the highest overall score in the Private Equity Fund Administration Survey.

Earlier in 2021, Ultimus was also recognized by USA-9 Magazine as one of the Top 10 Best Tech Solution Providers based on the firm’s long-term commitment to a strategic technology roadmap and data strategy for implementing its uSUITE® technology which features built-in robotic processing software, machine-learning algorithms, and application programming interfaces (APIs). Ultimus also received the Innovation in Data Analytics award from Global Custodian in June for its proprietary uCONNECT™ application which allows investment management firms to connect to their data, reports, dashboards, and insights into their funds. The uSUITE technology system also includes applications for private fund managers such as uCOMPARE, uPAY, uINVESTOR™, uACCESS™ and others.

About Ultimus LeverPoint

Ultimus LeverPoint Private Fund Solutions is a leading fund administrator committed to providing a complete spectrum of solutions to private equity, venture capital, real estate and hedge fund clients. We provide accounting and fund administration solutions to over 215 firms with over $120B in AUA, representing a diverse range of alternative fund types and structures ranging in size from first time firms with $50M AUM to established firms with $20B+ AUM.

Whether outsourcing a new fund, or transitioning existing funds, Ultimus LeverPoint serves as a seamless extension of your firm – a partner in growth. From traditional to complex structures, our team of over 250 associates provide operational excellence, to meet every need and dedicated to helping investment managers keep pace with the constantly changing regulatory and market demands, while providing quick solutions to new challenges. For more information, visit www.ultimusleverpoint.com.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions to support the launching and servicing of registered funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Chicago, New York and Boston, Ultimus employs more than 700 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,300 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com .





14020261 12/01/2021