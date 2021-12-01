PSECU Announces Homer Renteria as New Chief Revenue & Lending Officer

Harrisburg, PA, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSECU, Pennsylvania’s digital-first credit union, is pleased to announce the appointment of Homer Renteria as its new Chief Revenue & Lending Officer. Renteria most recently served as PSECU's Assistant Vice President of Marketing and Communications after joining the credit union in that role in November 2019. Renteria brings with him more than 20 years of marketing and lending experience, the vast majority of which was spent in banking and financial services.

“Homer has excelled at PSECU,” said George Rudolph, PSECU President & CEO. “His remarkable performance in the Marketing and Communications role showcased his ability to innovate, collaborate, and push for growth. He will no doubt be carrying that momentum forward in leading our Revenue & Lending team.”

In his new role as a member of the Executive Leadership team, Renteria will be responsible for collaboratively developing, planning, and executing organizational strategies. He will also provide leadership, strategic thinking, and pragmatic action to identify, plan, and execute strategies related to the revenue generating and lending activities of the credit union. Through relationship building and development, Renteria will drive revenue growth while ensuring PSECU’s loan offerings bring value to members. Finally, he will serve as a strategic advisor to the President & CEO and executive leaders in developing long-term strategies and viable streams of revenue growth.

“The specific skills we were seeking for leadership of the Revenue & Lending team aligned perfectly with Homer’s track record and experience,” said Sandra Holzgen, PSECU Chief Human Resources Officer. “We are proud to have such talent in our ranks and are excited for him to lead the Revenue & Lending team.”

In Renteria’s most recent role at PSECU, he was responsible for the planning, development, and execution of PSECU’s marketing and communications strategies, and collaborating with others throughout the organization to develop a marketing plan that aligns with the credit union’s priorities, goals, and objectives. He also developed direct reports to deliver on these strategies through best-in-class creative, data-driven decisions, and personalized communications serving both members and potential members.

Prior to joining PSECU, Renteria served as Senior Vice President of Marketing and Product Development for WestStar Bank, a $2.5 billion community bank headquartered in El Paso, Texas. His past experience also includes service as Assistant Vice President of Marketing for a mortgage loan originator heavily focused on online loan production, and as an entrepreneur, having managed his own manufacturing and sales business that generated 100% of its sales online. Renteria earned his Bachelor of Business Administration, Marketing, from St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, Texas.

“My experience at PSECU has allowed me to grow professionally and to leverage my background while building on the credit union’s renowned practices in serving the needs of its more than 500,000 members,” said Renteria. “I have spent these two years at PSECU working with my team to create a top-notch member experience, and I am excited to continue that work in Revenue & Lending, ensuring that PSECU is always delivering the best service to its members.”

About PSECU

Opened in 1934, PSECU was founded by 22 ordinary people who pooled $90 and made an extraordinary commitment to each other: To create a financial institution where collective resources benefit all members. Today, PSECU continues that legacy as Pennsylvania’s largest credit union, with $7.5 billion in assets, more than 500,000 members, and a convenient anytime, anywhere digital-first banking model. For more information about PSECU, visit psecu.com. PSECU has been recognized as a Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes. View its Year In Review to learn how PSECU contributes to the greater good.

