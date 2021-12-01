Prisma Campaigns Announces New Relationship With Texas Trust Credit Union

BOSTON, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prisma Campaigns has recently joined Texas Trust Credit Union as a key marketing solution for its future.

Prisma Campaigns, CUNA Strategic Services' preferred solution for marketing automation, teamed up with Texas Trust Credit Union, the sixth-largest credit union in North Texas, to deliver a marketing automation and communication solution that could easily leverage Trellance M360, the credit union's existing data solution. Clay Yearsley, Senior Vice President of Data Analytics, says, "Prisma improves how we onboard members and enables us to more precisely target our campaigns and messages to increase engagement and build a solid connection with members."

Prisma's adaptable technology will work alongside Texas Trust's current digital platforms to better serve and communicate with its 120,000 members. Prisma continues its mission to future-proof credit unions with a solution that gets members on board and engaged with important financial services, ultimately increasing each organization's digital footprint.

About Texas Trust Credit Union

Founded in 1936, Texas Trust Credit Union is the 17th largest credit union in Texas with an asset size of $1.7 billion. Texas Trust serves 120,000 members and has more than 300 employees.

About Prisma Campaigns

Prisma Campaigns is a marketing platform designed for financial institutions. Selected as CUNA Strategic Services' preferred solution for marketing automation, Prisma helps financial institutions boost loyalty and increase share of wallet through personalized marketing campaigns that drive true value. For more information on how Prisma can help enhance your customer experience, contact the Prisma team at communications@prismacampaigns.com or visit prismacampaigns.com.

Related Images











Image 1: Prisma Campaigns





Prisma Campaigns Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment