Birchwood Credit Services Unveils New Corporate Website

NORTH CONWAY, N.H., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Birchwood Credit Services, Inc., a national provider of mortgage credit reporting services is happy to unveil its newly redesigned corporate website.

The new website, built from the ground up, features responsive web technologies that adapt to the device visitors view the website on, and showcases the latest design trends used in modern corporate websites. Customers of Birchwood can log in from the website to place any orders for credit-related products. Additionally, the website features a new Resources module that will allow customers, and visitors alike to download valuable industry content on-demand, such as eBooks, White Papers, Case Studies, Infographics, etc.

Larry Avery, Senior Executive Vice President for Birchwood said, "Birchwood is known for delighting our customers with extraordinary customer service. Part of that commitment is ensuring we offer our customers, and prospective customers alike, the latest technological advancements to help them close more loans, and streamline their workflows. Our new website will be an additional resource our customers can lean on to stay informed on the latest industry trends, and also provide our prospective customers a streamlined website that is easy to navigate that helps them get to the information they are seeking quickly."

Matt Scott, Director of Marketing and Digital Enablement at Birchwood said, "It was very important from the onset of this project, that we create a website that focuses on telling the story of who Birchwood is, and not on mounds of information about the products we offer." He continues, "Birchwood's 'delight the customer' mantra is very unique in the industry, especially with all of the credit reporting agency consolidation and acquisitions happening right now. Our new website focuses on why doing business with Birchwood is much different than doing business with these massive conglomerates that have lost sight of extraordinary customer service. Our new website tells that story, and showcases the heart of Birchwood and why we exist."

To view the updated website, visit www.birchwoodcreditservices.com.

About Birchwood Credit Services, Inc.: Birchwood Credit Services, Inc. provides financial credit services to mortgage lenders and mortgage brokers, including accurate mortgage online credit reports, tax return verifications, flood reports, collateral and property reports, credit re-scoring, and other related services. For over 30 years, Birchwood has provided personalized service by the most knowledgeable professionals in the credit reporting industry.

Birchwood Credit Services, Inc.

2617 White Mountain Highway

North Conway, NH 03860

CONTACT:

Matt Scott

Director of Marketing & Digital Enablement

matt@birchwoodcreditservices.com

