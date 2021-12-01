Xometry to Participate in the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR), a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, today announced that senior management will attend the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference on Wednesday, Dec. 8th including a fireside chat and investor meetings.



A webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible within the Investor Relations section of Xometry’s website. An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About Xometry

Xometry is a leading AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing, transforming one of the largest industries in the world. Xometry uses its proprietary technology to create a marketplace that enables buyers to efficiently source on-demand manufactured parts and assemblies, and empowers sellers of manufacturing services to grow their businesses. Xometry’s buyers range from self-funded startups to Fortune 100 companies. Learn more at www.xometry.com or follow @xometry.

Investor Contact:

Shawn Milne

VP Investor Relations

240-335-8132

shawn.milne@xometry.com