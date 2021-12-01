Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Closing of Drop Down Transaction

MIDLAND, Texas, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) (“Rattler”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced the closing of the previously announced drop down transaction with Diamondback. Rattler, through its operating subsidiary, acquired certain water midstream assets from Diamondback for $160 million in cash, and Rattler and Diamondback amended commercial agreements covering the produced water gathering and disposal and sourced water gathering services between Rattler and Diamondback to add certain Diamondback leasehold acreage to the Rattler dedication. Rattler funded the transaction through cash on hand and borrowings under its revolving credit facility.



About Rattler Midstream LP

Rattler Midstream LP is a Delaware limited partnership formed by Diamondback Energy to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets. Rattler owns crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream assets in the Permian Basin that provide services to Diamondback Energy and third party customers under primarily long-term, fixed-fee contracts. For more information, please visit www.rattlermidstream.com.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking. These statements contain words such as "anticipate," "if," "will" and "expect" and involve risks and uncertainties including, among others, that Rattler's business plans may change as circumstances warrant. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in Rattler's prospectus and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and Diamondback’s SEC filings, including its Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Each of Rattler and Diamondback undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Investor Contact:

Adam Lawlis

+1 432.221.7467

alawlis@rattlermidstream.com

Jared Carameros

+1 432.247.6213

jcarameros@rattlermidstream.com