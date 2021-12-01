nCino Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

• Total Revenues of $70.0M, up 29% year-over-year

• Subscription Revenues of $57.1M, up 32% year-over-year

• Signed Definitive Agreement to Acquire SimpleNexus after Quarter Close

WILMINGTON, N.C., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended October 31, 2021.

“The third quarter was another strong quarter for nCino as we added new logos across the U.S. and multiple international markets, including our first customer in Japan, and also signed expanded contracts with existing nCino customers,” said Pierre Naudé, nCino’s Chief Executive Officer. “I’m extremely proud of our team’s continued execution as we hit our first quarter with $70 million in total revenues.”

Naudé continued, “The results from the quarter coupled with our recent announcement to acquire SimpleNexus and their leading, mobile-first, cloud-native, homeownership platform, position us extremely well to continue driving the digital transformation of the global financial services industry while generating sustainable, long-term growth.”

Financial Highlights

Revenues: Total revenues for the third quarter were $70.0 million, a 29% increase from $54.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Subscription revenues for the third quarter were $57.1 million, up from $43.3 million one year ago, an increase of 32%.

Loss from Operations : GAAP loss from operations in the third quarter was ($12.7) million compared to ($8.8) million in the same quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP operating loss in the third quarter was ($3.2) million compared to ($2.7) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net Loss Attributable to nCino: GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the third quarter was ($13.6) million compared to ($9.1) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the third quarter was ($4.1) million compared to ($3.0) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Net Loss Attributable to nCino per Share : GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the third quarter was ($0.14) per share compared to ($0.10) per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino in the third quarter was ($0.04) per share compared to ($0.03) per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Remaining Performance Obligation : Total Remaining Performance Obligation as of October 31, 2021 was $718 million, an increase of 58% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

Total Remaining Performance Obligation as of October 31, 2021 was $718 million, an increase of 58% compared to the third quarter of fiscal 2021. Cash: Cash and cash equivalents were $381 million as of October 31, 2021.

Recent Business Highlights

Signed Kiraboshi Bank, the Company’s first customer in Japan. With assets of more than $53 billion USD, Tokyo-based Kiraboshi will use the nCino platform for its Business Financing division.

Expanded the relationship with a top 50 U.S. bank whose initial use case was PPP. With assets greater than $50 billion, this bank will now use nCino across its end-to-end commercial and small business lending.

Signed a new enterprise bank in New Zealand, a new bank in the UK and numerous new community and regional banks across the U.S.

Took a record number of customers live across geographies, solutions and asset classes, including Truist Bank, the 6 th largest bank in the U.S., with more than 2,500 legacy BB&T employees now using the nCino Bank Operating System ® .

largest bank in the U.S., with more than 2,500 legacy BB&T employees now using the nCino Bank Operating System . Named a Best-In-Class vendor by Aite Group for the Company’s Commercial Banking Solution, becoming the only technology vendor to ever achieve this recognition three consecutive times.

Signed a definitive agreement on November 16, 2021 to acquire SimpleNexus in a stock and cash transaction valued at approximately $1.2 billion.

Financial Outlook

nCino is providing guidance for its fourth quarter ending January 31, 2022 as follows:

Total revenues between $68.5 million and $69.5 million

Subscription revenues between $57 million and $58 million

Non-GAAP operating loss between ($8) million and ($9) million

Non-GAAP net loss attribute to nCino per share of ($0.09) to ($0.10)

nCino is providing guidance for its fiscal year 2022 ending January 31, 2022 as follows:

Total revenues between $267 million and $268 million

Subscription revenues between $219 and $220 million

Non-GAAP operating loss between ($18) million and ($19) million

Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share of ($0.20) to ($0.21)

The foregoing guidance does not include the acquisition of SimpleNexus which is expected to close by the end of nCino’s fourth fiscal quarter, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Conference Call

nCino will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET today to discuss its financial results and outlook with the investment community. The conference call will be available via live webcast and replay at the Investor Relations section of nCino’s website: https://investor.ncino.com/news-events/eventsand-presentations.

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino's single digital platform enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino works with more than 1,200 financial institutions globally, whose assets range in size from $30 million to more than $2 trillion. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements about nCino's financial and operating results, which include statements regarding nCino’s future performance, outlook, guidance, and the timing of its acquisition of SimpleNexus, the assumptions underlying those statements, the benefits from the use of nCino’s solutions, our strategies, and general business conditions. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions and the negatives thereof. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, but not limited to risks associated with (i) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact to the financial services industry, the impact on general economic conditions and the impact of government responses, restrictions, and actions; (ii) risks associated with the proposed transaction between nCino and SimpleNexus, (iii) breaches in our security measures or unauthorized access to our customers’ or their clients' data; (iv) the accuracy of management’s assumptions and estimates; (v) our ability to attract new customers and succeed in having current customers expand their use of our solution; (vi) competitive factors, including pricing pressures, consolidation among competitors, entry of new competitors, the launch of new products and marketing initiatives by our competitors, and difficulty securing rights to access or integrate with third party products or data used by our customers; (vii) the rate of adoption of our newer solutions and the results of our efforts to sustain or expand the use and adoption of our more established solutions; (viii) fluctuation of our results of operations, which may make period-to-period comparisons less meaningful; (ix) our ability to manage our growth effectively including expanding outside of the United States; (x) adverse changes in our relationship with Salesforce; (xi) our ability to successfully acquire new companies and/or integrate acquisitions into our existing organization; (xii) the loss of one or more customers, particularly any of our larger customers, or a reduction in the number of users our customers purchase access and use rights for; (xiii) system unavailability, system performance problems, or loss of data due to disruptions or other problems with our computing infrastructure or the infrastructure we rely on that is operated by third parties; (xiv) our ability to maintain our corporate culture and attract and retain highly skilled employees; (xv) adverse changes in the financial services industry, including as a result of customer consolidation; (xvi) adverse changes in economic, regulatory, or market conditions; and (xvii) the outcome and impact of legal proceedings and related fees and expenses.

Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in our reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.





nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

January 31, 2021 October 31, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 371,425 $ 381,080 Accounts receivable, net 55,517 33,776 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, current portion, net 4,864 5,524 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,425 11,898 Total current assets 442,231 432,278 Property and equipment, net 29,943 53,916 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net — 10,420 Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts, noncurrent, net 10,191 11,230 Goodwill 57,149 56,977 Intangible assets, net 23,137 20,678 Other long-term assets 750 1,044 Total assets $ 563,401 $ 586,543 Liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,634 $ 5,790 Accounts payable, related parties 4,363 5,236 Accrued commissions 12,500 7,021 Construction liability, current portion — — Other accrued expenses 7,527 11,191 Deferred rent, current portion 203 — Deferred revenue, current portion 89,141 86,825 Financing obligations, current portion 324 570 Operating lease liabilities, current portion — 2,717 Total current liabilities 115,692 119,350 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent — 9,323 Deferred income taxes, noncurrent 368 582 Deferred rent, noncurrent 1,486 — Deferred revenue, noncurrent 946 72 Financing obligations, noncurrent 15,939 33,190 Construction liability, noncurrent — 5,899 Total liabilities 134,431 168,416 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interest 3,791 2,360 Stockholders’ equity Common stock 47 48 Additional paid-in capital 585,956 619,063 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 240 (14 ) Accumulated deficit (161,064 ) (203,330 ) Total stockholders’ equity 425,179 415,767 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders’ equity $ 563,401 $ 586,543

nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Revenues Subscription $ 43,279 $ 57,085 $ 117,461 $ 162,052 Professional services 10,950 12,951 30,245 36,858 Total revenues 54,229 70,036 147,706 198,910 Cost of revenues Subscription1 12,380 15,753 34,399 46,007 Professional services1 10,134 11,501 29,568 34,121 Total cost of revenues 22,514 27,254 63,967 80,128 Gross profit 31,715 42,782 83,739 118,782 Gross margin % 58 % 61 % 57 % 60 % Operating expenses Sales and marketing1 14,175 20,586 42,027 58,227 Research and development1 15,077 19,956 41,334 55,990 General and administrative1 11,251 14,964 29,130 45,931 Total operating expenses 40,503 55,506 112,491 160,148 Loss from operations (8,788 ) (12,724 ) (28,752 ) (41,366 ) Non-operating income (expense) Interest income 78 57 289 173 Interest expense — (379 ) — (977 ) Other income (expense), net (260 ) (255 ) 337 (325 ) Loss before income tax expense (8,970 ) (13,301 ) (28,126 ) (42,495 ) Income tax expense 309 356 709 1,030 Net loss (9,279 ) (13,657 ) (28,835 ) (43,525 ) Net loss attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (292 ) (389 ) (700 ) (1,259 ) Adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 76 368 343 61 Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (9,063 ) $ (13,636 ) $ (28,478 ) $ (42,327 ) Net loss per share attributable to nCino, Inc.: Basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.44 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 91,600,203 96,431,082 85,962,141 95,510,413

1Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:

nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 Cost of subscription revenues $ 135 $ 179 $ 438 $ 721 Cost of professional services revenues 810 1,209 3,358 3,881 Sales and marketing 1,157 1,685 4,818 5,415 Research and development 1,066 1,351 4,406 4,580 General and administrative 2,125 1,421 6,593 5,952 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 5,293 $ 5,845 $ 19,613 $ 20,549

﻿nCino, Inc.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss attributable to nCino, Inc. $ (28,478 ) $ (42,327 ) Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest (357 ) (1,198 ) Net loss (28,835 ) (43,525 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 5,425 6,139 Non-cash operating lease costs — 1,847 Amortization of costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts 3,521 4,157 Stock-based compensation 19,613 20,549 Deferred income taxes 96 192 Provision for bad debt 342 84 Net foreign currency losses — 393 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 8,535 21,614 Accounts receivable, related parties 9,201 — Costs capitalized to obtain revenue contracts (4,531 ) (5,848 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,652 ) (1,430 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,551 ) 1,887 Accounts payable, related parties 692 873 Deferred rent (109 ) — Deferred revenue 19,413 (3,192 ) Deferred revenue, related parties (8,013 ) — Operating lease liabilities — (1,917 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 21,147 1,823 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (3,755 ) (3,640 ) Net cash used in investing activities (3,755 ) (3,640 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from initial public offering, net of underwriting discounts and commissions 268,375 — Payments of costs related to initial public offering (2,524 ) — Exercise of stock options 3,859 12,620 Principal payments on financing obligations — (181 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 269,710 12,439 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 298 (632 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 287,400 9,990 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 91,184 371,425 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 378,584 $ 381,415 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period: Cash and cash equivalents $ 378,584 $ 381,080 Restricted cash included in other long-term assets — 335 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 378,584 $ 381,415

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In nCino’s public disclosures, nCino has provided non-GAAP measures, which are measurements of financial performance that have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP. In addition to its GAAP measures, nCino uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally for budgeting and resource allocation purposes and in analyzing our financial results. For the reasons set forth below, nCino believes that excluding the following items provides information that is helpful in understanding our operating results, evaluating our future prospects, comparing our financial results across accounting periods, and comparing our financial results to our peers, many of which provide similar non-GAAP financial measures.

Stock-Based Compensation Expenses. nCino excludes stock-based compensation expenses primarily because they are non-cash expenses that nCino excludes from our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these expenses when they assess the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Moreover, because of varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use, nCino believes excluding stock-based compensation expenses allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies.





Amortization of Purchased Intangibles. nCino incurs amortization expense for purchased intangible assets in connection with acquisitions of certain businesses and technologies. Because these costs have already been incurred, cannot be recovered, are non-cash, and are affected by the inherent subjective nature of purchase price allocations, nCino excludes these expenses for our internal management reporting processes. nCino’s management also finds it useful to exclude these charges when assessing the appropriate level of various operating expenses and resource allocations when budgeting, planning and forecasting future periods. Although nCino excludes amortization expense for purchased intangibles from these non-GAAP measures, management believes it is important for investors to understand that such intangible assets were recorded as part of purchase accounting and contribute to revenue generation.





Acquisition-Related Expenses. nCino excludes expenses related to acquisitions as they limit comparability of operating results with prior periods. We believe these costs are non-recurring in nature and outside the ordinary course of business.





Fees and Expenses Related to the Antitrust Matters. nCino excludes fees and expenses related to the government antitrust investigation and related civil action disclosed in our SEC filings as we do not believe these matters relate to the operating business and their exclusion from non-GAAP operating expenses will facilitate a more meaningful explanation of operating results and comparisons with prior period results.



There are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures because non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures provided by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures are limited in value because they exclude certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by nCino’s management about which items are adjusted to calculate its non-GAAP financial measures. nCino compensates for these limitations by analyzing current and future results on a GAAP basis as well as a non-GAAP basis and also by providing GAAP measures in its public disclosures. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. nCino encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety, not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business, and to view our non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables below.





nCino, Inc.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended October 31, Nine Months Ended October 31, 2020 2021 2020 2021 GAAP total revenues $ 54,229 $ 70,036 $ 147,706 $ 198,910 GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 12,380 $ 15,753 $ 34,399 $ 46,007 Amortization expense - developed technology (386 ) (388 ) (1,133 ) (1,177 ) Stock-based compensation expense (135 ) (179 ) (438 ) (721 ) Non-GAAP cost of subscription revenues $ 11,859 $ 15,186 $ 32,828 $ 44,109 GAAP cost of professional services revenues $ 10,134 $ 11,501 $ 29,568 $ 34,121 Stock-based compensation expense (810 ) (1,209 ) (3,358 ) (3,881 ) Non-GAAP cost of professional services revenues $ 9,324 $ 10,292 $ 26,210 $ 30,240 GAAP gross profit $ 31,715 $ 42,782 $ 83,739 $ 118,782 Amortization expense - developed technology 386 388 1,133 1,177 Stock-based compensation expense 945 1,388 3,796 4,602 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 33,046 $ 44,558 $ 88,668 $ 124,561 Non-GAAP gross margin % 61 % 64 % 60 % 63 % GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 14,175 $ 20,586 $ 42,027 $ 58,227 Amortization expense - customer relationships (417 ) (418 ) (1,252 ) (1,253 ) Stock-based compensation expense (1,157 ) (1,685 ) (4,818 ) (5,415 ) Non-GAAP sales & marketing expense $ 12,601 $ 18,483 $ 35,957 $ 51,559 GAAP research & development expense $ 15,077 $ 19,956 $ 41,334 $ 55,990 Stock-based compensation expense (1,066 ) (1,351 ) (4,406 ) (4,580 ) Non-GAAP research & development expense $ 14,011 $ 18,605 $ 36,928 $ 51,410 GAAP general & administrative expense $ 11,251 $ 14,964 $ 29,130 $ 45,931 Amortization expense - trademarks — — (10 ) — Stock-based compensation expense (2,125 ) (1,421 ) (6,593 ) (5,952 ) Acquisition-related expenses — (902 ) — (902 ) Fees and expenses related to the Antitrust Matters — (2,021 ) — (8,168 ) Non-GAAP general & administrative expense $ 9,126 $ 10,620 $ 22,527 $ 30,909 GAAP loss from operations $ (8,788 ) $ (12,724 ) $ (28,752 ) $ (41,366 ) Amortization expense - developed technology 386 388 1,133 1,177 Amortization expense - customer relationships 417 418 1,252 1,253 Amortization expense - trademarks — — 10 — Stock-based compensation expense 5,293 5,845 19,613 20,549 Acquisition-related expenses — 902 — 902 Fees and expenses related to the Antitrust Matters — 2,021 — 8,168 Non-GAAP operating loss $ (2,692 ) $ (3,150 ) $ (6,744 ) $ (9,317 ) Non-GAAP operating margin (5 ) % (4 ) % (5 ) % (5 ) % GAAP net loss attributable to nCino $ (9,063 ) $ (13,636 ) $ (28,478 ) $ (42,327 ) Amortization expense - developed technology 386 388 1,133 1,177 Amortization expense - customer relationships 417 418 1,252 1,253 Amortization expense - trademarks — — 10 — Stock-based compensation expense 5,293 5,845 19,613 20,549 Acquisition-related expenses — 902 — 902 Fees and expenses related to the Antitrust Matters — 2,021 — 8,168 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino $ (2,967 ) $ (4,062 ) $ (6,470 ) $ (10,278 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 91,600,203 96,431,082 85,962,141 95,510,413 GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share $ (0.10 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (0.44 ) Non-GAAP net loss attributable to nCino per share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.11 ) Free cash flow Net cash provided by operating activities $ (10,759 ) $ (19,076 ) $ 21,147 $ 1,823 Purchases of property and equipment (819 ) (2,368 ) (3,755 ) (3,640 ) Free cash flow $ (11,578 ) $ (21,444 ) $ 17,392 $ (1,817 ) Principal payments on financing obligation1 — (86 ) — (181 ) Free cash flow less principal payments on financing obligation $ (11,578 ) $ (21,530 ) $ 17,392 $ (1,998 )

1These amounts represent the non-interest component of payments towards financing obligations for facilities.

