ACV To Participate at the 2021 Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

BUFFALO, N.Y., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACV (NASDAQ: ACVA), the leading online automotive marketplace for dealers, announced today that members of its management team will present at the 2021 Raymond James Technology Investors Conference on December 6, 2021 at 8:50 AM Eastern Time.



A webcast of the event will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.acvauto.com/ . An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the live presentation.

About ACV Auctions

ACV provides a vibrant digital marketplace for wholesale vehicle transactions and data services that offers transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. On a mission to build and enable the most trusted and efficient digital marketplaces for buying and selling used vehicles, ACV's platform leverages data insights and technology to power its digital marketplace and data services, enabling dealers and commercial partners to buy, sell and value vehicles with confidence and efficiency. ACV's network of brands includes ACV Auctions, ACV Transportation and ACV Capital within its Marketplace Products as well as True360, ACV Data Services and MAX Digital.