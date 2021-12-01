Codiak BioSciences to Present at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDAK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics as a new class of medicines, today announced that Douglas E. Williams, Ph.D., President and CEO, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the 4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference. Details are as follows:



4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

Date: December 2, 2021

Time: 12:10-12:30 p.m. ET

A webcast of the virtual presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Codiak website at https://ir.codiakbio.com/. Archived replays will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of exosome-based therapeutics, a new class of medicines with the potential to transform the treatment of a wide spectrum of diseases with high unmet medical need. By leveraging the biology of exosomes as natural intercellular transfer mechanisms, Codiak has developed its proprietary engEx Platform to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design, engineer and manufacture novel exosome therapeutic candidates. Codiak has utilized its engEx Platform to generate a deep pipeline of engineered exosomes aimed at treating a broad range of diseases, spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, infectious disease and rare disease.

Investor Contact:

Christopher Taylor

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

T: 617-949-4220

E: investor@codiakbio.com

Media Contact:

Lindy Devereux

Scient PR

T: 646-515-5730

E: lindy@scientpr.com