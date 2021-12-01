Carbeeza Inc. Announces Grant Of Stock Options

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbeeza Inc. (formerly HIT Technologies Inc.) (“Carbeeza” or the "Company"; TSX.V: AUTO) is pleased to announce a grant of stock options (the “Options”) in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company’s Stock Option Plan to certain officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company, to purchase an aggregate of 5,495,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company.



The Options are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at a price of $0.49 per share

Carbeeza Inc.

Carbeeza is a Canadian-based software company whose platform is targeted to the automotive marketplace. It is the first application to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Using state-of-the-art technology, Carbeeza brings the process of buying a car right to the phone, tailor-made for the consumer. Carbeeza is highly beneficial to both consumers and auto dealers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CARBEEZA INC.

Sandro Torrieri, Chief Executive Officer

