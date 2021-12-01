Gain Therapeutics to Participate at the Imagine AI + Healthcare Investor Summit

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GANX) (“Gain”), a biotechnology company focused on identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never been targeted in neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage disorders, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Eric Richman and Chief Scientific Officer Xavier Barril, Ph.D. of Gain Therapeutics, will present a corporate overview at the Imagine AI + Healthcare Investor Summit being hosted by Oppenheimer in partnership with the Alliance for AI in Healthcare (AAIH).



Imagine AI + Healthcare Investor Summit Date: Tuesday, December 7TH Time: 10:35 a.m. to 10:55 a.m. ET Presenters: Eric Richman, Chief Executive Officer and Xavier Barril, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer Registration Link

About the Imagine AI + Healthcare Investor Summit

The Alliance for AI in Healthcare, the organization representing the leading companies and institutions developing breakthrough AI solutions for healthcare, joins Oppenheimer to host this intimate gathering that will feature discussions with AI and data science experts along with presentations from more than 20 top companies. Presentations will run 15-20 minutes with 5 minutes for Q&A. Investors will have the opportunity to schedule one-on-one meetings with the presenting companies’ management teams to discuss development and commercial plans in further detail. Gain Therapeutics is a Member of the AAIH and Gain’s Chief Scientific Officer, Xavier Barril, Ph.D., is a member of AAIH’s Technology & Standards Development Committee.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is positioned at the confluence of technology and healthcare and focused on redefining drug discovery with its SEE-Tx™ target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain was established in 2017 with the support of its founders and institutional investors. It has been awarded funding support from The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (MJFF) and The Silverstein Foundation for Parkinson’s with GBA, as well as from the Eurostars-2 joint program with co-funding from the European Union Horizon 2020 research and Innosuisse. In July 2020, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. completed a share exchange with Gain Therapeutics, SA, a Swiss corporation, whereby GT Gain Therapeutics SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

For more information, visit https://www.gaintherapeutics.com/

