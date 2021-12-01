Transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities

Company announcement no. 38/2021
Statement of transactions by members of senior management and Board of Directors and their related parties in shares issued by Columbus A/S and related securities, cf. article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
|Name
|Søren Krogh Knudsen Holding ApS
|Senior management employee’s position
|CEO & President
|Relationship with member of senior management employee
|Søren Krogh Knudsen Holding ApS is 100% owned by CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen
|ISIN code
|DK0010268366
|Type of security
|Shares
|Nature of transaction
|Purchase
|Trading date
|30 November 2021
|Market in which transaction was executed
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of securities traded
|55,819
|Market value (DKK) of securities traded
|519,069.92
|Name
|Søren Krogh Knudsen Holding ApS
|Senior management employee’s position
|CEO & President
|Relationship with member of senior management employee
|Søren Krogh Knudsen Holding ApS is 100% owned by CEO & President, Søren Krogh Knudsen
|ISIN code
|DK0010268366
|Type of security
|Shares
|Nature of transaction
|Purchase
|Trading date
|1 December 2021
|Market in which transaction was executed
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of securities traded
|143,825
|Market value (DKK) of securities traded
|1,340,132.42
For further information, please contact:
Corporate CFO, Hans Henrik Thrane, hht@columbusglobal.com, +45 70 20 50 00
Attachment
- SE_38_2021_Transactions_by_members_of_senior_management_and_board_of_directors_in_shares_issued_by_Columbus_and_related_securities