Rubius Therapeutics to Host Virtual Preclinical Pipeline and Platform Technology Day on December 16, 2021

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™ for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will host a virtual investor and analyst event focused on the company’s RED PLATFORM® and preclinical pipeline in oncology and autoimmunity, in particular type 1 diabetes. The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 16, 2021. This will be the first of a series of investor and analyst events that the company plans to host periodically.



The event will feature presentations from Rubius management, providing an overview of the Company’s RED PLATFORM® and the translation of the platform into a pipeline of preclinical programs in oncology and autoimmune diseases. In addition, Dr. Gerald T. Nepom, M.D., PhD., will provide an overview of the current and emerging treatment landscape and unmet needs in type 1 diabetes. Dr. Nepom is the Director of the Immune Tolerance Network, sponsored by the National Institutes of Health, and former Director and founder of the Benaroya Research Institute, in Seattle WA, USA. His primary research interests focus on CD4 T cell response in autoimmunity, with an emphasis on type 1 diabetes, as well as the translation of immunological intervention strategies into innovative clinical trials. The Rubius management team and Dr. Nepom will host a Q&A session following the presentations.

A live audio webcast will be available within the Investors & Media section of the Rubius Therapeutics website. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™. The Company’s proprietary RED PLATFORM® was designed to genetically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics™ that are selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of several diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. Rubius’ initial focus is to advance RCT™ product candidates for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases by leveraging two distinct therapeutic modalities — potent cell-cell interaction and tolerance induction. Rubius Therapeutics was named among the 2020 Top Places to Work in Massachusetts by the Boston Globe, and its manufacturing site was recently named 2021 Best Places to Work in Rhode Island by Providence Business News. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com, follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn or like us on Facebook.

Contacts:

Investors

Elhan Webb, CFA, VP Investor Relations

elhan.webb@rubiustx.com

Media

Marissa Hanify, Director, Corporate Communications

marissa.hanify@rubiustx.com