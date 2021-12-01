CISO Leadership: Educating the Board on the Evolving Threat Landscape Will Drive the Discussion at the In-Person 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit on December 8

WESTPORT, Conn., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its in-person 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit at The Westin New York at Times Square on December 8. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



World-class information security and industry executives at this in-person event, developed in partnership with the SIM New York Metro Chapter, will explore the CISO’s role in communicating the evolving threat landscape to the Board of Directors; various ways that the CISO role is continuing to evolve; along with expert advice on winning the global war for security talent.

“For a variety of reasons, cybersecurity has become the #1 priority for corporate boards,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “This has provided CISOs and security leaders with extraordinary opportunities to not only improve their boardroom communication skills but also to further educate the board on the changing threat landscape, the risks they must be aware of, along with the value that CISOs and their teams bring to the enterprise.”

Top-tier security leaders speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit on Dec. 8 will include:

Brad Bowers , Senior Manager – Security Services, Insight

, Senior Manager – Security Services, Insight Michael Coden , Platinion Managing Director, Boston Consulting Group

, Platinion Managing Director, Boston Consulting Group Mignona Cote , Head of Security AWS Global and Strategic Accounts, Amazon Web Services

, Head of Security AWS Global and Strategic Accounts, Amazon Web Services Stephen M.R. Covey , Bestselling Author, The Speed of Trust

, Bestselling Author, The Speed of Trust Jamey Cummings , Partner, Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search

, Partner, Cybersecurity and Technology, JM Search Mike Czumak , CISO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

, CISO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Anthony DeCristofaro , CEO, Qnext

, CEO, Qnext Kostas Georgakopoulos , Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International

, Global CTO & CISO, Mondelez International Rocco Grillo , Managing Director, Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director, Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Monte Knode , Director of Customer Success and Partner, Horizon3.ai

, Director of Customer Success and Partner, Horizon3.ai Ajoy Kumar , Executive Director, Head of Technology IT Risk, Assessments & Application Security, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation

, Executive Director, Head of Technology IT Risk, Assessments & Application Security, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation Min Kyriannis , CEO, Amyna Systems

, CEO, Amyna Systems Peter Lefkowitz , Chief Digital Risk Officer, Citrix Systems, Inc.

, Chief Digital Risk Officer, Citrix Systems, Inc. Kevin Li , CISO

, CISO Shamla Naidoo , Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope; Board Director, QBE, SAC and Reference Point

, Head of Cloud Strategy, Netskope; Board Director, QBE, SAC and Reference Point Abe Peled , Chairman, ARMO

, Chairman, ARMO Frank Price , SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp

, SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp Alex Shulman , Managing Director, Cloud Security Practice Leader, Americas, EY

, Managing Director, Cloud Security Practice Leader, Americas, EY Scott Sweren, Security Principal – Northeast, Insight



Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! New York CISO Executive Leadership Summit include Akamai, Auth0, BetterCloud, Citrix, Darktrace, Forescout Technologies, Globant, Insight, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, Qnext Corp., RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM New York Metro, Skybox Security, Strata, Zoom and Zscaler.

On December 7, HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2021 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America at The Westin New York at Times Square. At this flagship in-person event, world-class CIOs and business technology executives will share recommendations for delivering new revenue streams and driving new go-to-market strategies with members of the senior leadership team.

Prominent CIOs and industry executives speaking at the 2021 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America will include:

Jeff Artis , President and CEO, Genesys Works

, President and CEO, Genesys Works Marianne Bachynski , Chief Information Officer, Investments, AIG

, Chief Information Officer, Investments, AIG Wolfgang Bauriedel , Practice Lead, Technology Sector, Russell Reynolds Associates

, Practice Lead, Technology Sector, Russell Reynolds Associates Ben Cabrera , Principal, Freeman Clarke

, Principal, Freeman Clarke Christopher Callahan , CISO, The Weichert Companies

, CISO, The Weichert Companies Stephen M.R. Covey , Bestselling Author, The Speed of Trust

, Bestselling Author, The Speed of Trust Richard Entrup , Startup Advisor/Investor and Global Technology Leader

, Startup Advisor/Investor and Global Technology Leader Lookman Fazal , Chief Information & Digital Officer, NJ Transit

, Chief Information & Digital Officer, NJ Transit Steve Fernandez , Global CTO, AIG

, Global CTO, AIG Cindy Finkelman , Former CIO, FactSet Research Systems

, Former CIO, FactSet Research Systems Chris Gates , Group CIO and SVP Hosting Services, Allstate

, Group CIO and SVP Hosting Services, Allstate Rocco Grillo , Managing Director, Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal

, Managing Director, Global Cyber Risk Services & Incident Response Investigation, Alvarez & Marsal Douglas Hegley , Chief Digital Officer, The Metropolitan Museum of Art

, Chief Digital Officer, The Metropolitan Museum of Art Scott Hofmann , Managing Director, Globant

, Managing Director, Globant Stuart Kippelman , CIO, Parsons Corporation

, CIO, Parsons Corporation Warren Kudman , VP & CIO, Turner Construction Company

, VP & CIO, Turner Construction Company Tony Leng , Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search

, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search Robert Lux , EVP & COO, Cenlar FSB

, EVP & COO, Cenlar FSB Fernando Matzkin , EVP & GM, U.S. East Region, Globant

, EVP & GM, U.S. East Region, Globant David Morris , Founder, Chairman & CEO, HiPER Solutions

, Founder, Chairman & CEO, HiPER Solutions Vipul Nagrath , SVP Product Development, ADP, Inc.

, SVP Product Development, ADP, Inc. Nicholas Parrotta , Chief Digital & Information Officer, HARMAN International

, Chief Digital & Information Officer, HARMAN International Frank Price , SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp

, SVP & Chief Information Risk Officer, Labcorp Scott Sellers , President & CEO, Azul

, President & CEO, Azul Janet Sherlock , CIO, Ralph Lauren Corporation

, CIO, Ralph Lauren Corporation Erik Tomasi , Managing Partner, Symosis Security

, Managing Partner, Symosis Security Rhonda Vetere , EVP & CIO, Herbalife

, EVP & CIO, Herbalife David Walter, EO&T Transformation, Citi

Valued Partners for the 2021 HMG Live! New York CIO Summit of America include Aisera, Akamai, Arctic Wolf, Aryaka, Auth0, Azul, BetterCloud, Check Point Software Technologies, Darktrace, DataStax, Forescout Technologies, Genesys Works, Globant, NPower, Nutanix, Palo Alto Networks, RingCentral, SafeGuard Cyber, SIM New York Metro, Skybox Security, Strata, Zoom and Zscaler.

