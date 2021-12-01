Company announcement no. 26 - 21
1 December 2021
Major shareholder announcement
Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S (“NTG”) hereby announces receipt of the following notifications pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act and Section 55 of the Danish Companies Act.
Holdingselskabet af 7. marts 2019 ApS
Pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act Section 38 and the Danish Companies Act Section 55, Holdingselskabet af 7. marts 2019 ApS (CVR no. 40322795) hereby notifies that it has decreased its holding of shares in NTG and that its total holding as per 1 December 2021 is 903,012 shares, equivalent to 3.99% of the total share capital and voting rights of NTG.
