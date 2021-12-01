Company announcement no. 27 - 21

1 December 2021



Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in NTG's shares

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S CVR no. 12546106 (“NTG”) hereby announces in accordance with section 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation), to have received the following notifications from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in NTG and persons closely associated with them in NTG's shares and other financial instruments linked thereto:

Michael Larsen (Group CEO)

Michael Larsen has on 1 December 2021 through ML Invest Køge ApS sold 131,570 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each at a price of DKK 460 per share. Reference is made to the attached notification.

Lardahl Holding ApS

Lardahl Holding ApS, a closely associated person to Michael Larsen, Group CEO of NTG, has on 1 December 2021 purchased 20,921 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each at a price of DKK 507 per share. Reference is made to the attached notification.

Nordic Quintet ApS

Nordic Quintet ApS, a closely associated person to Michael Larsen, Group CEO of NTG, has on 1 December 2021 purchased 73,225 shares in NTG of nominally DKK 20 each at a price of DKK 507 per share. Reference is made to the attached notification.

Reference is made to the attached notifications.

