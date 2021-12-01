Crypto 101 — Turning Bankers Into Experts on Crypto: Everything Bankers Need to Know About Crypto

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bankers Helping Bankers (BHB) hosts its first live event on Cryptocurrency — Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm CST.

Open to ALL community bankers, this no-cost, bankers-only event is designed to dispel the myths about crypto by delivering the facts through hard data and a no-spin approach.

Through Bankers Helping Bankers, state associations are propelling the BHB platform forward by using it as a communication and education delivery channel, fighting against misinformation and hype in the marketplace. These fact-based events are designed to separate real information and hard data from fiction-based marketing that is everywhere in our industry.

"The steady drumbeat about cryptocurrency has bankers rightfully asking what, if any, opportunities exist for them in the space," said IBAT President and CEO Christopher Williston. "This event will help bankers establish a baseline understanding of cryptocurrency as they seek to meet customers' needs responsibly."

With the support of program partners like Unifimoney, bankers who have been strapped by Net Interest Margin (NIM) shrinkage will learn the truths behind digital currency. They will recognize ways to apply cryptocurrency technology to their existing business strategies to break the mold into a new profit center opportunity for their organization.

"It's a pleasure to be a part of this event and to be able to talk through the frameworks and models that have contributed to the tremendous interest from our clients who are now intending to use digital currency," declared Ben Soppitt, Founder and CEO of Unifimoney. "We plan to focus on the technology's role and impact in an integrated and unified approach to managing money — one in which we believe there is a natural and key role for community banks," he added.

Community bankers may register for this live event by going to www.bankershelpingbankers.com and clicking the LOGIN button. The event will only be livestreamed through the BHB forum. Note: This is a no-cost, bankers-only, education platform and event.

When asked about the significance of the event, Dave Mayo, CEO of FedFis says, "State associations reach further when they band together. The mission of Bankers Helping Bankers is to make the community banker the smartest person in the room, on any topic. This new platform delivers the truth to bankers in a safe environment. This event demonstrates the potential of state associations to band together to reach bankers nationally with reliable information, allowing the associations to cut costs of duplicative efforts and increate revenue overall."

How to register: www.bankershelpingbankers.com and click LOGIN.

Date and time of the livestreamed event: Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm CST.

For more information on Bankers Helping Bankers, visit www.bankershelpingbankers.com. For more information on Independent Bankers Association of Texas, visit www.ibat.org/. For more information on FedFis, visit www.fedfis.com. For more information on Unifimoney, visit www.unifimoney.com.

