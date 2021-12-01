Heartland BancCorp Welcomes Brian Brockhoff as Market President Cincinnati Region

WHITEHALL, Ohio, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp, (“Heartland” and “the company”) (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank (“Bank”), today announced that Brian Brockhoff has joined Heartland Bank as Market President in the Cincinnati Region. His addition to Heartland Bank’s executive team complements the recent expansion in 2020 to Northern Kentucky with the acquisition of Victory Community Bank’s three branch offices in Ft. Mitchell, Ft. Thomas and Union.

“Cincinnati has been on our radar for some time as the next logical expansion area for Heartland. Ultimately, an expansion effort is successful with quality in-market talent. I am very confident that the addition of Brian Brockhoff to our already strong team will enable us to find that success in Greater Cincinnati,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and CEO.

Brian has 35 years of experience and extensive commercial banking knowledge combined with a successful background as a corporate leader. He is a lifelong Cincinnati resident and currently serves on the boards of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati, Catholic Inner-City Schools Education Fund (CISE), CISE Foundation, Xavier University, Economics Center at the University of Cincinnati, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, AlphaMark Advisors of Northern Kentucky as well as the Catalytic Fund of Northern Kentucky.

“I am honored and humbled to be part of the Heartland Bank family, and I look forward to leveraging the 110-year legacy of Heartland Bank to grow and expand throughout Greater Cincinnati in our newest market,” Brockhoff said.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 18 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May of 2021, Heartland was ranked #82 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2020.

