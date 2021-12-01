Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K And M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:



Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date Series C 0.294313 December 31, 2021 December 15, 2021



































Series D 0.21028 December 30, 2021 Series E 0.198938 December 31, 2021 Series F 0.14789 December 30, 2021 Series G 0.185125 December 31, 2021 Series H 0.17310 December 30, 2021 Series I 0.207938 December 31, 2021 Series J 0.19137 December 30, 2021 Series K 0.291938 December 31, 2021 Series M 0.312688 December 31, 2021

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the December 31, 2021 to March 30, 2022 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred Shares Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$) Series D 0.80852 3.27899 0.20213 Series F 0.56441 2.28899 0.14110 Series H 0.66304 2.68899 0.16576 Series J 0.73455 2.97899 0.18364

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact: John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941



