Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K And M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares

| Source: Fairfax Financial Holdings Fairfax Financial Holdings

Toronto, Ontario, CANADA

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

Series of Preferred SharesDividend (C$)Payment DateRecord Date
Series C0.294313December 31, 2021December 15, 2021

















Series D0.21028December 30, 2021
Series E0.198938December 31, 2021
Series F0.14789December 30, 2021
Series G0.185125December 31, 2021
Series H0.17310December 30, 2021
Series I0.207938December 31, 2021
Series J0.19137December 30, 2021
Series K0.291938December 31, 2021
Series M0.312688December 31, 2021

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the December 31, 2021 to March 30, 2022 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

Series of Preferred SharesRate (%)Annualized Rate (%)Dividend (C$)
Series D0.808523.278990.20213
Series F0.564412.288990.14110
Series H0.663042.688990.16576
Series J0.734552.978990.18364

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact:  John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at
 (416) 367-4941