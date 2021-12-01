Hubei, China, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- November 29, 2021, witnessed the successful conclusion of the “Historical Jingchu Online Show” (Mechanical and Electrical, Hardware and Building Materials) – market activities in Europe, America, and Asia. A total of 43 manufacturing and foreign trade enterprises from hardware tools, machinery equipment, electronics, electrical appliances, building materials, home furnishing, autos, auto parts, and other industries participated in this special event, where more than 500 series of 2,000-odd products were exhibited in the “Global Businesses Matching Online Fair”. Meanwhile, video negotiation, 3D technology, big data, and AI-enabled scenario, as well as the “one-to-one online video matchmaking + 365-day perennial exhibition” model were introduced and adopted to build a platform for exhibition, communication, cooperation, and exchange for export enterprises. Another highlight was that, for the first time, the event was linked to the 130th China Import and Export Fair which was successfully resumed offline in October this year. The online exhibition hall of the China Import and Export Fair was created based on the “Historical Jingchu Online Show” platform, and outstanding foreign trade enterprises in Hubei with the most premium and elegant products under recognizable brands were all on the list. Real exhibition scenes in the China Import and Export Fair fully integrated the advantages of two platforms of “China Import and Export Fair” and “Historical Jingchu Online Show” to help enterprises exploit more clients, win better reputation, and achieve richer results.



Successful 2021 Jingchu Online Show Makes Hardware, Electromechanical, Building Materials Welcomed By Many Countries

With the help of CMEC International Exhibition Co., Ltd.’s channels and member resources in overseas relevant industry associations, as well as a targeted invitation and accurate matching of foreign professional operation teams, this event built a bridge between exhibitors and 118 buyers from nearly 30 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Mongolia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Brazil, Chile, etc., and conducted more than 200 one-on-one online video negotiations. Hubei boasts a solid industrial foundation, complete industrial chains, and strong supporting capacities in terms of industries featuring hardware tools, electromechanical products and building materials industries, and multiple segmentation directions. Because of this, its premium products are favored by many overseas buyers who make endless matching and negotiation demands. In addition, the originally week-long accurate matching was extended to three weeks, whose matching effects acclaimed consistent high praise from domestic enterprises and overseas buyers.

Special exhibition for hardware tools, electromechanical equipment and building materials in series activities of “Historical Jingchu Online Show” was the only project that covers both the industry span and the overseas market at the same time, which put forward extremely high requirements for the promotion breadth and matching accuracy of the event. As an event in the last batch of special events in 2021, the success of the special exhibition for hardware tools, electromechanical equipment and building materials that was smoothly completed at a high level left a gorgeous stroke on the “Historical Jingchu Online Show”.

In 2021, Hubei’s foreign trade data continued to shine, with positive growth sustaining for 19 consecutive months since April 2020! From January to October in 2021, the total import and export volume of Hubei was 433.43 billion yuan, exceeding the annual scale of last year and increasing by 27.6% year-on-year, among which export volume reached 277.18 billion yuan, up 32.9%; import volume reached 156.25 billion yuan, up 19.1%. Both of them hit record highs in the same period. In the first 10 months, Hubei exported 145.06 billion yuan of electromechanical equipment, witnessing a 55% increase and accounting for 52.3% of the total export volume. In particular, the cooperation between Hubei and RCEP members and countries along with the “Belt and Road Initiative” has been heating up with good momentum. In a favorable environment of foreign trade, the establishment of Global Businesses Matching Online Fair is to help domestic enterprises get more business opportunities, deepen understanding, harvest friendship and reach cooperation with overseas merchants in more convenient, accurate, and abundant forms by breaking space restrictions.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic last year, Hubei has taken the initiative to adapt to market changes and use the Internet to create the brand of “Historical Jingchu Online Show”. Up to now, “Historical Jingchu Online Show” has held more than 20 special activities and built nearly 2,000 platforms for enterprises to exhibit, negotiate, transact, with many enterprises successfully matching high-quality overseas buyers through this platform. It has been proved that, with the increasing acceptance of online exhibitions from enterprises and markets, digitally-intelligent “online exhibition” is not just an “alternative” under the epidemic situation. Instead, it has gradually become a long-prevailing trend of the exhibition industry in the information age. Warmest welcome to friends of all countries who continue to pay attention to and participate in the “Historical Jingchu Online Show” series activities. Together with Hubei enterprises, let us share development opportunities and create a better future!

