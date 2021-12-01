NanoXplore Provides Update on Trading Activity

English French

MONTREAL, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NanoXplore Inc. ("NanoXplore" or the “Corporation”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is issuing this press release to comment on recent trading activity of its stock. The Company announces that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change to report currently.



The Company is also unaware of any material undisclosed change related to the Company that would explain the recent movements in the price of its common shares. The Company will keep the market informed as required.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The Corporation provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities in Canada, the United States and Europe.

