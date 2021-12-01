Discovery Marketing Group Captures 11, High-Profile Awards for Creative Excellence

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Marketing Group, a subsidiary of Discovery Senior Living, became an eight-time winner in the 2021 Davey Awards competition, and separately added three wins in the Fall 2021 Digital Health Awards, the agency reported. Panels of judges from the two, independent competitions recognized a collection of digital, multimedia and content assets for excellence across multiple categories. Results of both award competitions were announced in November.

Conducted annually, the Davey Awards represent the largest and most prestigious awards competition dedicated to the "Davids of Creativity," or marketing and creative agencies that are fueled by big ideas, not just sheer size or spending power. This year marked the 17th edition, and was the second, consecutive year in which Discovery Marketing Group captured multiple top honors.

The Digital Health Awards are conducted twice annually by the Health Information Resource Center (HIRC), a national clearinghouse which aims to recognize excellence in original, health-related, digital content. Here again, Discovery Marketing Group earned awards in consecutive years, as a collection of prior works garnered four Digital Health Awards in the Fall 2020 session.

Discovery Marketing Group's Davey-Award-winning works for 2021 included:

Gold Award: Best Website (General/Corporate Communications) - MoradaSeniorLiving.com The site also earned Silver Award recognition in three sub-categories including Best Copywriting, Best User Experience and Best Visual Appeal

Gold Award: Best Branded Digital Content (Educational & Instructional) - COVID-19 Questions & Answers Resource

Additional Silver Awards included:

Best B2C Integrated Campaign - "Because She's Mom/He's Dad"

Best Branded Digital Content (Health/Wellness) - Reimagining Senior Living: It's More Than Just a Place to Live

Best Website Features (Navigation) - New DiscoverySeniorLiving.com Corporate Website

Fall 2021 Digital Health Awards included:

Bronze (Newsletter Category) for Connection Newsletter, 2020, Vol. 3

Merit Award (Newsletter Category) for Connection Newsletter, 2021, Vol. 1

Merit Award (Newsletter Category) for Connection Newsletter, 2021, Vol. 2

"Awards programs like these provide a high-profile, global forum for showcasing the exceptional creative work being done by agencies like ours," said Richard Hutchinson, CEO of Discovery Senior Living. "Our company's penchant for innovation fuels a continuing pursuit of new marketing and design initiatives, and so we derive a special satisfaction from being recognized for creative excellence on such prominent stages."

Headquartered in Bonita Springs, Florida, Discovery Marketing Group's parent company, Discovery Senior Living, owns and operates a fast-growing, multi-brand portfolio that includes 100 amenity- and service-rich communities across 15 states.

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that includes Discovery Management Group, Morada Senior Living, TerraBella Senior Living, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale senior-living communities across the United States. By leveraging its innovative "Experiential Living" philosophy across a growing portfolio of more than 13,500 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living is a recognized industry leader for lifestyle customization and, today, ranks among the 10 largest U.S. senior living operators and providers.

