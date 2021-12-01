Emile C. Thompson Appointed as Interim Chairman of the D.C. Public Service Commission

| Source: Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, D.C., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia - Emile Thompson of the Public Service Commission of the District of Columbia (Commission) was appointed today by Mayor Muriel Bowser as the Interim Chairman of the Commission.

 

“It is a great honor to be appointed today as Interim Chairman for the Commission.  I look forward to working with my fellow Commissioner and our excellent staff, as we continue tackle the pressing issue of climate change by achieving the District’s clean energy goals,” stated Chairman Thompson. 

 

Prior to the Commission, Chairman Thompson was an Assistant United States Attorney in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. As an AUSA, he prosecuted homicides and served as a supervising Deputy Chief in the Misdemeanor Section. He was also served as a Principal Member on the DC Water Board of Directors since 2016. While on the Board, Chairman Thompson chaired the Human Resources and Labor Relations Committee and served on the Governance, Strategic Planning, and DC Retail Rates committees.

 

The Chairman began his career as a clerk for the Honorable (Ret.) Herbert B. Dixon, Jr. of the Superior Court of the District of Columbia. He also served in the Mayoral Administrations of Vincent Gray and Muriel Bowser.

 

Chairman Thompson graduated from Morehouse College with a degree in Computer Science and minors in Math and Biology. His law degree was conferred from Wake Forest University School of Law. He is active in the D.C. community serving as a mentor through the Abramson Scholarship Foundation and is a former board member of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington. Chairman Thompson was born in Washington, D.C. and currently resides there with his wife and children.

