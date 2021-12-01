INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That Securities Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed on Behalf of Investors in Hepsiburada (HEPS), InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV), and Lightning eMotors, Inc. (ZEV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that securities class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of investors in securities of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada, InnovAge Holding Corp., and Lightning eMotors, Inc. Investors have until the deadlines below to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuits. Additional information about each case can be found at the links provided below.



D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Şirketi a/k/a D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading d/b/a/ Hepsiburada (“Hepsiburada” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HEPS)

Class Period: June 27, 2021 to October 21, 2021

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 20, 2021

The lawsuit alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) that Hepsiburada suffered a sharp deceleration in operational and sales growth during second quarter 2021; (2) that, as a result, the Company initiated certain actions to fortify its competitive position, including investing in electronics and high frequency categories and discounting certain categories; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Hepsiburada’s revenue and Gross Merchandise Value had declined during second quarter 2021; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For additional information on the Hepsiburada lawsuit please visit this website.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (“InnovAge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: INNV)

Class Period: March 2, 2021 to October 14, 2021

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 13, 2021

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain of InnovAge’s facilities failed to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants’ medical situations, and oversee use of specialists; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny, including by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”); (3) that, as a result, there is a significant risk that CMS would suspend new enrollments pending an audit of the Company’s services; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For additional information on the InnovAge lawsuit please visit this website.

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (“Lightning eMotors” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ZEV)

Class Period: May 7, 2021 to August 16, 2021

Pending Court: U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 14, 2021

The lawsuit alleges throughout the Class Period, Defendants (i) failed to disclose that the Company would record a substantially greater net loss per share in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2020 and would pull its full year guidance for the remainder of 2021; and (ii) materially overstated the Company’s financial position and/or prospects.

For additional information on the Lightning eMotors lawsuit please visit this website.

