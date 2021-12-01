Modesto Irrigation District Wins 2021 Excellence in Communication Award

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today presented its Huell Howser Excellence in Communication award to Modesto Irrigation District (MID) for its creative and innovative Until the Last Drop campaign which created awareness of the ongoing battle for water in MID’s community.



MID utilized a multi-year, multi-faceted strategy that included a website, yard signs and hats, print and digital advertising, a series of television and radio ads and short videos for social media. The campaign culminated in the production of a feature-length documentary that breaks down complex water issues and includes interviews with more than two dozen scientists, elected leaders, appointed officials, water managers, farmers and more. The documentary concludes with a focus on the importance of voluntary agreements as the best path forward to provide vitality for fisheries and water supply reliability.

The award was presented during the 2021 ACWA Fall Conference & Exhibition in Pasadena on Dec. 1, where water professionals gathered both in person and virtually through Thursday for programs and panel discussions on California’s critical water issues. MID was among five finalists for the award that honors exceptional communications and outreach programs developed and run by California water agencies.

“It’s important that water agencies continue to educate and engage their customers on significant issues that affect their water supply, such as voluntary agreements,” said ACWA President Steve LaMar. “The recognition and media coverage of MID’s campaign showcases how creative communication can result in successful outreach and education with the public.”

Other finalists for this year’s award were:

Irvine Ranch Water District for its Syphon Reservoir Improvement Project outreach campaign to achieve support for the project from customers, key stakeholders and community organizations.

Olivenhain Municipal Water District for its #WhatIsThatThing campaign to impress the value of safe, reliable potable and recycled water on customers, legislators and stakeholders.

Vallecitos Water District for its "Work We Do" videos that highlight the employees who provide the community with reliable drinking water and wastewater services.

Western Municipal Water District for its Rate Adjustment Outreach Program to educate and build trust between the district and its customers, stakeholders and the community.

