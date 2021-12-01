ACWA Awards Water Law & Policy Scholarship

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of California Water Agencies (ACWA) today announced the winner of its 2021 Stephen K. Hall Water Law & Policy scholarship. Maximilian Bricker, a law student at University of Denver Sturm College of Law, was selected from a group of well-qualified applicants to receive $10,000 to put toward his law school tuition costs.



Bricker is a second year student at Sturm College of Law. He accepted the scholarship at the 2021 ACWA Fall Conference & Exhibition in Pasadena, where water professionals from throughout California gather for programs and panel discussions on a variety of key water issues.

“ACWA and its funding partners have invested in exceptional graduate-level students who are well on their way to becoming future leaders in our industry,” said ACWA President Steve LaMar. “We are excited to be able to present this year’s scholarship to a young professional who is ready to take on the challenges and opportunities that exist in the management of California’s water industry.”

Before law school, Bricker graduated from Cal Poly with a degree in Agricultural Systems Management and is pursuing a law degree so that he can become more involved in the bigger aspects of water management. His family owned a walnut orchard near Visalia and he has worked for J.G. Boswell Company where he installed various irrigation systems and participated in the preparation of Groundwater Sustainability Plans.

The scholarship was established in 2007 in honor of former ACWA Executive Director Steve Hall, who passed away in 2010 after a lengthy battle with ALS.

For more information about ACWA’s scholarship programs, including its three undergraduate scholarships, please visit www.acwa.com/about/scholarships.

ACWA is a statewide association of public agencies whose more than 450 members are responsible for about 90% of the water delivered in California. For more information, visit www.acwa.com

