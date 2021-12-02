PHX Energy Announces Correction to Its Press Release Titled - Increase to its 2022 Capital Expenditure Program

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHX Energy Services Corp. ("PHX Energy" or the "Corporation") (TSX: PHX) announces a correction to its Press Release issued earlier today under the title PHX Energy Announces Increase to its 2022 Capital Expenditure Program. The reference to the components of our $40 million planned capital expenditures for 2022 should have read $12 million is anticipated to be spent on maintenance capital, while the remaining $28 million is expected to be allocated towards growth.



About PHX Energy Services Corp.

The Corporation, through its directional drilling subsidiary entities, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas producing companies in Canada, the US, Russia and Albania. PHX Energy also provides EDR technology and services.

