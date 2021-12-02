BC Provincial Nominee Program – Immigration Aid Consultant Services Launched

Surrey, Canada, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

With this new announcement, the immigration firm reaches out to all who wish to relocate to the province of British Columbia for either work, study, or investment purposes. This agreement with Immigration, Refugee, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) is the province’s only immigration path for future British Columbians.

By launching this new service, You Deserve Immigration intends to advise and direct international students, foreign workers, and entrepreneurs with the multi-faceted application process.

Those who desire to make British Columbia, Canada, their new home, must be able to offer the skills and expertise needed to help grow the local economy. The IRCC allows the program to grant permission for only a limited number of people to be nominated.

If nominated, the person and their dependent family members can apply for permanent residency in the province. The time limit to apply is six months, and the final decision and selection for immigrant status will be carried out by the federal government.

For registration purposes, international candidates who have accepted a job offer in British Columbia can go to the official website and create a profile. After registering, they will receive a score.

During a certain period of time, registrants with the highest scores will be invited by the British Columbia Provincial Nominee Program (BC PNP) to apply for a nomination. From that moment, the invitees have 30 days to submit an application and pay the processing fee. Those who do not do so within this time frame will be eliminated from the list after one year.

As can be seen, accomplishing all of these steps can become very complicated. That is where the expertise and resources of a firm like You Deserve Immigration come in.

Before starting the process, one of their licensed immigration consultants will give the person a clear picture of what to expect and the different options available. Their skills and knowledge of the various steps and requirements prove to be highly valuable to future applicants.

Their team of experts will provide tailored advice to each situation and pay close attention to individual needs. The firm has a history of a high success rate with its cases, and they will only take on the ones they believe will make it through.

