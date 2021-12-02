KETIV Partners With Pinnacle Series by Eagle Point Software

BREA, Calif., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Point Software's Pinnacle Series has announced a partnership with KETIV, a U.S.-based firm that delivers end-to-end solutions to American manufacturing companies.

"We are very excited to partner with KETIV and expand our reach in the manufacturing space," shared John Biver, President and CEO of Eagle Point Software. "KETIV is a well-known leader and provider of complete solutions for design and manufacturing companies, and now Pinnacle Series will help further support KETIV's clients looking to seamlessly integrate people, processes, and technology. We have found an outstanding partner to help ensure Pinnacle Series supports a wide range of American manufacturing companies."

Pinnacle Series by Eagle Point Software is an AEC & manufacturing e-learning solution that features a comprehensive library of videos, documents, and other manufacturing development resources that enable long-term employee training, on-demand problem-solving, and digital transformation.

"Pinnacle Series is becoming critical to our customers' growth strategies. It furthers our commitment to enabling faster adoption of solutions and tools by customers, and allowing them to evolve at scale," shared Peter Biber, Director of Customer Success at KETIV.

About Pinnacle Series

Pinnacle Series creator Eagle Point Software has helped AEC & manufacturing companies work more efficiently since 1983. Based in Dubuque, Iowa, the Pinnacle Series team is comprised of industry experts who deliver the leading development and productivity platform to 250,000+ global AEC & manufacturing professionals. Pinnacle Series offers a robust library of on-demand software training content, plus knowledge capture and sharing capabilities that ultimately increase efficiency. www.eaglepoint.com; +1 563.556.8392. Follow Pinnacle Series on LinkedIn; Twitter; Facebook; YouTube.

CONTACT:

Laurel Cavalluzzo — Media Contact

laurel.cavalluzzo@eaglepoint.com

(703) 629-5693

About KETIV

KETIV is revitalizing American manufacturing through digital transformation. The company provides full-service business solutions for design and manufacturing companies seeking to seamlessly integrate people, processes, and technology. Nearly 40 years of growth across consulting, technology, services, support, and strategic partnerships allow KETIV to deliver end-to-end solutions to the leaders in American manufacturing. Learn more at www.ketiv.com.

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.